Only, Breckenridge wasn't going to let Loegering in. The Cowboys were playing for junior tight end Carter Casey, who recently found out his cancer had returned a couple weeks ago. The Breckenridge huddle before the 2-point attempt reminded the Cowboys why they had a No. 7 sticker on their helmets.

"We told the guys in the huddle, 'Make this stop for Carter. Don't let him down right now. Step up. He's battling for cancer. We can battle for him,'" Breckenridge quarterback Carson Yaggie said.

That's exactly what the Cowboys did, stuffing Loegering and leaving the Fargodome with a 29-28 win over No. 7 Hawley to end the regular season for both teams.

"We knew that we were going to have to be strong because our buddy Carter was being strong," Breckenridge wide receiver Stevin Lipp said. "It fires us up for playoffs coming up."

Hawley had just scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion, both on Loegering runs, with 1 minute, 52 seconds remaining to take a 22-21 lead. On the first play from scrimmage on the ensuing drive, Yaggie looked over at Lipp and saw his eyes light up. Yaggie audibled and found his fellow senior for a 59-yard touchdown pass, and Lipp added a two-point conversion on a run.

"I checked right to Stevin and Stevin's eyes I've never seen so big in my life," Yaggie said. "He saw he had single coverage, looked at me and I gave the audible. I knew exactly what I was doing from there. It was insane. Quarterbacks always dream of it."

Hawley (5-3) wasn't done. A 41-yard pass from Drew Thompson to Tyler Todd and a 5-yard run from Loegering set up Loegering's 1-yard dive to cut the Breckenridge lead to 29-28, but the Cowboys stuffed Loegering's two-point try.

After the game, Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen was asking who made the tackle on the final Loegering two-point conversion attempt. He asked five different players, but no player knew. Fredericksen shrugged his shoulders and said he didn't know.

It didn't matter who made the play. For Breckenridge (5-3), all that mattered was who they made the play for.

"We were playing for our kid," said Yaggie, who threw for 221 yards and four touchdown passes.

H 3 3 8 14--28

B 0 14 7 8--29

H-Schledt 22 kick

B-Kram 22 pass from Yaggie (Diezinger kick)

B-Lipp 12 pass from Yaggie (Diezinger kick)

H-Schledt 29 kick

H-Loegering 11 run (Loegering run)

B-Pederson 3 pass from Yaggie (Diezinger kick)

H-Fenske 13 pass from Thompson (Loegering run)

B-Lipp 59 pass from Yaggie (Lipp run)

H-Loegering 1 run (run stopped)