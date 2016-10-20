Wild stay unbeaten at home, trip up Maple Leafs

Goalie Devan Dubnyk's 31 saves, combined with earlier goals by Zac Dalpe and Staal helped improve the Wild to 3-1-0, as they swept a three-game homestand.

Staal, signed as a free agent over the summer, circled from the lower right corner of the offensive zone and snapped off a low shot that beat Toronto goalie Jhonas Enroth.

Toronto got goals from Roman Polak and star rookie Auston Matthews, but saw a third period lead fade away for the second night in a row. Enroth had 24 saves for the Maple Leafs (1-1-2). Toronto led 4-0 in Winnipeg on Wednesday, before falling 5-4 in overtime.

Minnesota trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes, but forged a tie early in the third via Dalpe's first goal of the season. He fought off a check from Connor Brown and was able to flip a high puck over Enroth's glove.

Toronto had the better of the play in the scoreless first period, outshooting Minnesota 11-5 and testing Dubnyk often. The other end of the ice was relatively quiet for Enroth, who was making his first start for the Leafs after signing as a free agent in the late summer.

The Leafs lost top line left wing Milan Michalek early in the second period when he left after getting hit in the hand by a shot.

Toronto made the first mark on the scoreboard when Polak got his first of the season, sending a high shot from the blue line past Dubnyk's glove. Minnesota needed less than a minute to forge a tie as a lead pass from Charlie Coyle spring Staal on a breakaway, and the veteran tucked a backhand shot past Enroth.

Morgan Reilly appeared to give the Leafs a 2-1 lead with a shot from the blue line on the next shift, but the referees immediately waved it off, ruling that James van Riemsdyk interfered with Dubnyk prior to the shot.

Instead it was Matthews putting Toronto up 2-1 later in the period, scoring on his own rebound with the Leafs on a power play. It was the first man-advantage goal giving up by Minnesota this season as Wild penalty killers were 12-for-12 to start the campaign.

NOTES: Minnesota D Marco Scandella was a late scratch because of illness, with Mike Reilly taking his place on the blue line. Reilly skated in Minnesota's season opener, then was sent to their AHL affiliate in Iowa for a week, but was recalled Wednesday. ... Leafs LW James van Riemsdyk was one of a few dozen NHLers who spent part of their summer in the Twin Cities playing a more organized form of pick-up hockey. Da Beauty League featured six teams made up of active NHL, AHL and college players who skated in organized games with referees at a rink in Edina, Minn., a few nights each week. Spectators paid $5 per two-game session, with proceeds going to charity. ... Wild LW Jason Zucker missed practice Wednesday for a maintenance day, but was back in the lineup versus Toronto. ... Maple Leafs D Martin Marincin was scratched because of a lower body injury, with Roman Polak getting his first ice time of the season as a result.