    Area College Volleyball Roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 2:16 p.m.

    Gustavus-Adolphus 3, Concordia 2

    ST. PETER, Minn.—Taylor Trautman posted 22 kills as Gustavus-Adolphus defeated Concordia 3-2 on Friday.

    Emily Friedrich tallied a game-high 19 kills and 10 digs in the loss.

    Concordia is now 8-15 overall and 4-4 in the MIAC.

    Minnesota State-Moorhead 3, Upper Iowa 1

    MOORHEAD—Carly Masloski tallied a game-high 27 kills as Minnesota State-Moorhead topped Upper Iowa 3-1 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matchup on Friday.

    Makayla Wenzel registered 52 assists and Monica Vega added 31 digs in the win for the Dragons.

    MSUM is 9-12 overall and 4-9 in the NSIC.

    Explore related topics:sportsConcordiaminnesota state-moorheadGustavus-AdolphusUpper IowaCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
