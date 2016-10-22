Area College Volleyball Roundups

Emily Friedrich tallied a game-high 19 kills and 10 digs in the loss.

Concordia is now 8-15 overall and 4-4 in the MIAC.

Minnesota State-Moorhead 3, Upper Iowa 1

MOORHEAD—Carly Masloski tallied a game-high 27 kills as Minnesota State-Moorhead topped Upper Iowa 3-1 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matchup on Friday.

Makayla Wenzel registered 52 assists and Monica Vega added 31 digs in the win for the Dragons.

MSUM is 9-12 overall and 4-9 in the NSIC.