Metro high school volleyball roundups

Brooke Tonsfeldt tallied 15 kills and Lexi Gilbertson added 10 digs in the match against Nevis.

Kortney Carney led the Spuds with 18 assists in the match against Willmar.

Moorhead is now 20-5 on the year.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Pumpkin Classic Tournament

MOORHEAD—Shelby Mullikin recorded nine kills and Paige Fabre tallied 15 digs as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton went 1-1 at the Pumpkin Classic on Friday. The Rebels defeated Win-E-Mac 2-0, then lost to Osseo 2-0.

Faith Anderson added nine kills and Sofia Reno registered 16 assists in the two games.