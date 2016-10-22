Big defensive play sparks Cobbers to road victory

The Cobbers (5-2, 4-1 MIAC) have won two consecutive games and five out of their last six. Concordia limited Augsburg to 207 yards and intercepted four passes.

Moline's interception for a touchdown gave the Cobbers a 6-0 lead with 9 minutes, 42 seconds to play in the first quarter.

Augsburg cut the Concordia lead to 15-6 after defensive back Jacob Bom returned a blocked punt 8 yards for a touchdown with 14:54 remaining in the second quarter.

The Cobbers countered with the next 28 points. Junior running back Jason Montonye capped that scoring surge with a 34-yard touchdown run that gave Concordia a 43-6 lead with 10:46 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Cobbers rushed for 293 yards on 43 attempts, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Junior running back Chad Johnson led the way with 87 yards and a touchdown on 9 attempts.

CC 15 14 7 7--43

Augsburg 0 6 0 7--13

CC--Moline 43 interception return (kick blocked)

CC--Johnson 5 run (run failed)

CC--Clifton 36 FG

AC--Bom 8 punt block return (pass failed)

CC--Hoerchler 20 pass from Herzog (Clifton kick)

CC--Herzog 9 run (Clifton kick)

CC--Gessell 5 run (Clifton kick)

CC--Montonye 34 run (Clifton kick)

AC--VandenBosch-Romo 2 run (Hanson kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: CC, Johnson 9-87, Montonye 5-63, Herzog 9-42, Gessell 8-41, Ringquist 3-30, Ogden 4-21, Nash 2-10, Maanum 2-(-1). AC, VandenBosch-Romo 12-25, Lake 8-9, Bolton 6-0, Storley 3-(-3).

RECEIVING: CC, Herzog 7-16-0 71 yards. AC, Lake 13-30-4 100, Storley 10-12-0 76.

PASSING: CC, Hoerchler 2-29, Marzolf 1-20, Connelly 1-9, Johnson 1-6, Montonye 1-5, Anderson 1-2. AC, Brown 8-64, Elliott 4-37, Heenie 3-33, Ogunti 4-29, Newtown 3-21, Bolton 1-(-8).