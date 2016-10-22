Carr leads the Dragons to win for 'Paddle' traveling trophy

The Dragons (4-4, 2-2 North) rushed for 320 yards and finished with 486 yards. MSUM scored six rushing touchdowns from four different players. The Dragons scored the game's first 20 points and never trailed.

Junior wide receiver Damon Gibson had a big game for MSUM, catching 10 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. The Dragons retained the "Paddle" traveling trophy with the victory.

MSUM 7 13 14 13--47

Mary 0 7 3 6--16

MSUM--Stone 1 run (Tjosvold kick)

MSUM--Gibson 10 pass from Carr (kick failed)

MSUM--Carr 8 run (Tjosvold kick)

Mary--Z. Graves 1 run (Goetz kick)

MSUM--Sweep 8 run (Tjosvold kick)

MSUM--Colgrove 3 run (Tjosvold kick)

Mary--Goetz 31 FG

Mary--C. Graves 8 pass from McCann (conversion failed)

MSUM--Carr 61 run (conversion failed)

MSUM--Colgrove 2 run (Tjosvold kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: MSUM, Carr 10-143, Sweep 15-56, Colgrove 10-52, Stone 10-43, Kabambi 3-14, Braaten 1-12. Mary, Podoll 11-38, Z. Graves 11-30, Farmer 7-29, Vrooman 4-12, McCann 8-11, Guptill 2-10, Court 1-5, C. Graves 1-(-4).

PASSING: MSUM, Carr 13-19-0 166 yards, A. Hartness 0-1-0 0. Mary, McCann 11-15-0 128, Farmer 4-8-1 61, Z. Graves 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING: MSUM, Gibson 10-131, Ambrose 1-20, Braaten 1-9, Moore 1-6. Mary, Saucedo 5-73, Mackedanz 3-54, Z. Graves 3-36, C. Graves 2-11, Geiger 1-11, Podoll 1-4.