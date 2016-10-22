Twins outfielder Kepler gives his season a C-plus

"Awesome," he said. "It was nice to get the opportunity. I'm very thankful for it."

He also said he was "honored" to be voted the Twins' outstanding rookie by the Twin Cities chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Getting 447 plate appearances, third-most among American League rookies, had much to do with his ability to hold off hard-charging shortstop Jorge Polanco.

While only Nomar Mazara and Cheslor Cuthbert got more hitting chances among AL rookies, Kepler's walk rate of 9.4 percent ranked fourth among his freshman class.

That doesn't mean, however, that Kepler was satisfied with his rookie season or that he felt he made the most of his opportunity. Asked what grade he would give himself, the 23-year-old shook his head.

"I'm very hard on myself, so I would give myself a C-plus," he said.

What did he fail to show?

"More consistency," he said. "I need to be stronger mentally. I need to work on my mental game. I let a lot get to me late in the game, just frustrations and stuff, which is normal in a season like this. Personally, I like to be perfect and feel good about myself. Personally, I have a lot to work on."

Kepler hit .280 with a .357 on-base percentage and slugged .580 in a 54-game stretch from June 10 through Game 1 of a doubleheader on Aug. 11. That included 15 home runs, 50 runs batted in, 25 walks and 40 strikeouts in 231 plate appearances.

Three of those homers came on Aug. 1, an unforgettable night in Cleveland when Kepler went deep off hard-throwing Danny Salazar in his first two-at-bats and quickly added another bomb off reliever Cody Anderson.

That put Kepler in the Twins' record book alongside Bob Allison, Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva and Justin Morneau as the only players in 56 years of Twins baseball to hit three homers in a single game.

Starting with the nightcap of that Aug. 11 doubleheader against the Houston Astros, however, Kepler's numbers plummeted. Over his final 42 games and 175 plate appearances, he batted just .194 with a .257 OBP and a .269 slugging percentage.

He managed just two home runs and 11 RBIs in that span, striking out 39 times and drawing 12 walks.

"I feel like I showed some good things this year and had a decent first year," Kepler said, "but compared to a year in the minor leagues I felt like my emotions took over a lot of times. I have to get hold of that up at this level. There's a lot going on. I have to learn to take control of that. Once I slow the game down, I can actually focus on a lot more."

Twins manager Paul Molitor, who has worked with Kepler since he signed at age 16 out of Germany, kept writing his name into the lineup even as the losses mounted along with the frustration.

"Max had an interesting year," Molitor said. "We saw what he can do when he gets hot. He's had to endure the physical and mental test of playing into September. There are times when it looks like it's taken its toll."

Kepler would be the first to admit that, whether it was his struggle to adjust to the way left-handed hitters attacked him or the mistakes that started to pile up in the field. A 103-loss season may have tested him even more than most considering his history of winning throughout the minor leagues.

Starting in rookie ball in the Appalachian League, Kepler's teams won four league championships in four seasons, including the Arizona Fall League in 2014.

"Once I learned that it's not my job (to carry the team) and I'm just here to do the little things, I kind of found some relaxation," he said. "I'm not going to lie: I was stressing myself out going through that first slump. I was trying to do the most just to get a win, and things weren't working out. Everyone has to play their part to win a ball game."

His rocky finish included a five-strikeout game on Sept. 4 in a 12-inning loss to the Chicago White Sox. There were times when the finish line looked like it would never arrive.

"It's a grind," Kepler said. "I remember when the (final) month first started, I really was feeling all my aches and pains and was just mentally worn out a little. Once we got through the first two weeks (of September), I kind of forgot about it and tried to stay mentally strong and not let the aches and dings take over."

He plans to split his offseason between Germany, Florida and California, where he will again train with a group of talented young players that includes Stephen Piscotty of the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Ross brothers, Tyson of the San Diego Padres and Joe of the Washington Nationals.

In addition to girding himself physically for the endless grind of a big-league season, Kepler plans to do the sort of reconnaissance that will enable him to respond to the way he was pitched down the stretch.

"I don't think I adjusted — yet," he said. "It's something a lot of young players go through, and it's something I'm going to work on in the offseason. I'm going to study the game, study the pitchers, the way they study us hitters. I'll try and put something together for next year."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.