    Area College Cross Country

    By Forum staff reports Today at 7:02 p.m.

    Men

    Minnesota State-Moorhead at NSIC Meet

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Cody Christ finished second with a time of 24:22.52 to lead Minnesota State-Moorhead to a second-place finish at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships Saturday.

    Josh Young placed fifth in 24:34.21 for the Dragons.

    Five MSUM runners earned All-NSIC honors with Christ and sophomore Josh Young earning first-team honors.

    MSUM will compete in the Central Region meet on Nov. 5 in Sioux Falls.

    Women

    Minnesota State-Moorhead at NSIC Meet

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—The MSUM women finished in a tie for third at the NSIC Championships on Saturday. Molly Montonye led the Dragons finishing fifth with a time of 20:25.94.

    Three Dragon runners earned All-NSIC honors, with Montonya earning first-team.

    Marissa Carlson placed 16th for MSUM.

    MSUM will compete in the Central Region meet on Nov. 5 in Sioux Falls.

