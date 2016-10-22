Area College Cross Country

Josh Young placed fifth in 24:34.21 for the Dragons.

Five MSUM runners earned All-NSIC honors with Christ and sophomore Josh Young earning first-team honors.

MSUM will compete in the Central Region meet on Nov. 5 in Sioux Falls.

Women

Minnesota State-Moorhead at NSIC Meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—The MSUM women finished in a tie for third at the NSIC Championships on Saturday. Molly Montonye led the Dragons finishing fifth with a time of 20:25.94.

Three Dragon runners earned All-NSIC honors, with Montonya earning first-team.

Marissa Carlson placed 16th for MSUM.

