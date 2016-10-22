Area College Cross Country
Men
Minnesota State-Moorhead at NSIC Meet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Cody Christ finished second with a time of 24:22.52 to lead Minnesota State-Moorhead to a second-place finish at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships Saturday.
Josh Young placed fifth in 24:34.21 for the Dragons.
Five MSUM runners earned All-NSIC honors with Christ and sophomore Josh Young earning first-team honors.
MSUM will compete in the Central Region meet on Nov. 5 in Sioux Falls.
Women
Minnesota State-Moorhead at NSIC Meet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—The MSUM women finished in a tie for third at the NSIC Championships on Saturday. Molly Montonye led the Dragons finishing fifth with a time of 20:25.94.
Three Dragon runners earned All-NSIC honors, with Montonya earning first-team.
Marissa Carlson placed 16th for MSUM.
MSUM will compete in the Central Region meet on Nov. 5 in Sioux Falls.