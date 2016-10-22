Metro high school volleyball roundups
Moorhead at Pumpkin Invitational
MOORHEAD—Brooke Tonsfeldt registered 14 kills and Kortney Carney added 35 assists as Moorhead topped Roseville 2-1, then fell to Osseo 2-0 at the Pumpkin Invitational on Saturday.
Brook Carney tallied 28 digs in the two games for the Spuds.
Moorhead is now 21-6 on the season.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Pumpkin Invitational
MOORHEAD—On the second day of the Pumpkin Invitational, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton picked up two shutout wins over Ada Borup 2-0 and Spring Lake Park 2-0.
Faith Anderson registered 18 kills and Paige Fabre tallied 27 digs in the two games for the Rebels.