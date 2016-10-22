That didn't put Davies coach Jason Edwards into panic mode.

"We've been a pack team all season,'' Edwards said. "Our girls had to run together. We were confident. We went out fast. We just had to hold it together. And we were able to do that.''

The Eagles didn't have a top-10 finisher. They had five of the top 18, however, in winning the team championship in the North Dakota Class A girls high school cross country meet. Davies had 71 points, followed by Bismarck Century (95) and Central (97).

Central was led by Karly Ackley, the senior athlete of the year who won her second state title in three seasons.

But Davies had more top-20 runners than any team in the field. Bridget Henne (11th) led the way, followed by Megan Lundstrom (12th), Payton Lane (14th), Cory Duffield (16th) and Ryleigh Wacha (18th).

The state meet was the first time Davies beat Central this season.

"We knew they had three those three strong girls up front,'' Edwards said. "They knew we ran up in a pack. The pack worked in our favor today.''

Edwards said the Eagles had several personal-record performances at the state meet. They key one was by Duffield, the lone senior in the top five.

"Kory really made it happen,'' Edwards said. "She usually runs in our seventh or eighth spot. But she really bought into being a captain, a leader, for us.''

Ackley ran a personal-record time of 17:13.15 to beat runner-up Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn (17:24.24) by more than 10 seconds. It was a reverse of the order the two finished at state last season.

"It was a hard run,'' said Ackley, who also won state as a sophomore. "But it was a good hard run to get that fast of a time. I was hoping for a PR. It's state. Everyone runs faster at state.''

Hillsboro-CV, Baesler win 'B' titles

All season long, Hillsboro-Central Valley was ranked first in the North Dakota Class B girls cross country coaches' poll. Reagan Baesler was ranked No. 1 individually.

That was no big deal to Baesler, the Burros' standout freshman,

"It wasn't a lot of pressure, maybe just a little,'' Baesler said. "I didn't really pay attention to it. I just went out and ran my races.''

That worked for Baesler. She capped her season Saturday, Oct. 22, by winning the individual title at the North Dakota Class B girls high school cross country meet and led the Burros' program to its sixth consecutive team title.

The Burros scored 133 points to edge runner-up Bowman County by 18 points.

Baesler not only became the first individual state champion in the H-CV girls cross country program, but she did it running a personal-record time of 18 minutes, 11.8 seconds. Baesler, who didn't lose to a Class B runner this season, has come on strong in the postseason, as her previous PR (18:24.79) was set in the East Region meet.

"It's how we train,'' Baesler said of the strong finish to the season. "And I got a lot more adrenaline going here, running against all the fast runners at state. That helped me. I was feeling good. I didn't know I had a PR until I looked at the clock at the end of the race. It was pretty shocking, seeing that time.''

Baesler's title wasn't a surprise to H-CV coach Kirk Zink.

"Reagan's just starting to develop some confidence,'' Zink said. "In the past, I don't know if she realized how good she is. She just went out and won in a strong, deep field.''

Hillsboro-CV also had top-20, all-state runners in Gracie Wright (10th) and Jensyn Zink (13th).

Named co-senior athletes of the year were Mayville-Portland-CG's Cailee Peterson (third) and Sargent Central-Lidgerwood's Peyton Frolek (ninth).