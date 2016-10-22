Falk wouldn't give up.

The junior quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the final nine minutes to lead Region 1 No. 1 seed Hankinson to a 24-16 win.

"What's running through your mind is this is going to be our last game," Falk said. "You're thinking that in the back of your mind, but it really can't be. We've got to fight back and win. That was a terrible play by me, but we fought back."

Falk just needed something to keep his team alive, as Hankinson, down by a touchdown, had the ball on a fourth down with 9 yards to go. Hankinson head coach Jason Monilaws was starting to get flashbacks on his team's upset loss to Linton-HMB in the playoffs at home last season. But Falk wasn't ready to let history repeat itself.

With a little improvisation, Falk hit Nick Mauch for a 43-yard touchdown pass to tie things up.

"He's a competitive kid," Monilaws said of Falk. "He knows the offense well. There's situations in the end of the game when he wants the ball in his hands."

The contest was in an 8-8 stalemate after a scoreless third quarter. After Falk's fumble near his own endzone, Cody Mehlhoff punched in an 8-yard touchdown run to give Kidder County the lead with 10:54 remaining in the game.

Kidder County beat New Rockford-Sheyenne 24-22 in the first round of the playoffs while Hankinson had a bye week last week. Kidder County head coach Jack Biesterfeld said his team felt pretty good about winning again.

"Both teams were going after each other," Biesterfeld said. "It was a really fun football game to coach. We just ended up one play short."

Falk, who ended the game completing 9-of-19 passes for 160 yards, led Hankinson down the field in just two minutes and four plays to give his team the lead.

Cody Mauch, who ended the game with four catches for 101 yards, caught the 32-yard touchdown from Falk to cap the game-winning drive.

"I felt we could spread them out if we got some time and could throw the ball," Monilaws said. "They're pretty young in their secondary, and we've got a big kid in Cody Mauch. We thought if we could get in one-on-one situations, we would like those odds."

Though Kidder County drove back into Hankinson territory to try and tie things back up, Nick Mauch grabbed the game-clinching interception to send Hankinson to the state quarterfinals. Hankinson will play at Region 3's No. 1 seed Bismarck Shiloh Christian on Saturday, Oct. 29. But at this point, Hankinson is just content with advancing.

"We've been talking all week about how we don't want this to be our last practice," Cody Mauch said. "Now we don't have to worry about that until next week. It feels awesome."

KC 0 8 0 8 -- 16

H 8 0 0 16 -- 24

H—C. Mauch 31 pass from Falk (Prochnow run)

KC—Iszler 2 run (Stroh pass from Iszler)

KC—Mehlhoff 8 run (Hager run)

H—N. Mauch 43 pass from Falk (Falk run)

H—C. Mauch 32 pass from Falk (Round pass from Falk)