Shiloh, down 27-6 at one point, rallied to defeat Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 46-41 in 9-man football playoff action at Miller Field.

With the victory Shiloh, 9-0, advances to next Saturday's quarterfinals, playing host to Hankinson, 8-1. Wyndere-Lidgerwood's season ends at 7-3.

The visiting Warbirds reached deep into their bag of tricks, making big plays that paid off for four first-half touchdowns, two of them long bombs. That gave the visitors a 27-12 halftime lead. However, Shiloh, never varying from its established power running game, took control by putting up 34 second-half points.

"We really pounded the ball. We pounded the ball more than ever," said Skyhawks quarterback Nick Pfaff.

Shiloh opened the second half with a five-play, 68-yard scoring drive. The run-only march concluded with a 47-yard scoring burst by senior running back Cody Griess. Canaan Fagerland's conversion run sliced the deficit to 27-20.

When a fake punt play by Wyndmere-Lidgerwood came up short on the succeeding possession, Shiloh took control of the ball at the Warbird 46.

The Skyhawks needed just four plays to reach paydirt, Griess ramming in from a yard out. Fagerland, a sophomore, again dashed in standing up on the two-point conversion and Shiloh had its first lead of the day at 28-27 with 2:34 to play in the third period.

Shiloh kept the Warbirds at bay through a wild five-touchdown fourth quarter.

Two touchdowns by Fagerland, one on a nine-yard pass and the other on a two-yard run, gave Shiloh a 40-27 cushion with 4:18 remaining, but Wyndmere-Lidgerwood wasn't done.

A 75-yard screen pass, Alix Wisnewski to Hunter Churchill, enabled the Warbirds to cut the deficit to 40-34.

The Skyhawks answered 50 seconds later on a 25-yard scoring run by Fagerland, his fourth of the day, and Shiloh led 46-34 with 2:51 on the clock.

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood kept its hopes alive by scoring in its next series, Luke Foertsch grabbing an eight-yard pass from Wisnewski with 59 seconds to play. Jony Jones' fifth conversion kick of the day pulled the Warbirds to within five points at 46-41.

Wisnewski's attempted onside kick on the ensuing kickoff went only eight yards, giving Shiloh the ball and effectively extinguishing the Warbirds' hopes.