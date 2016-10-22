That didn't put Davies coach Jason Edwards into panic mode.

"We've been a pack team all season,'' Edwards said. "Our girls had to run together. We were confident. We went out fast. We just had to hold it together. And we were able to do that.''

The Eagles didn't have a top-10 finisher. They had five of the top 18, however, in winning the team championship in the North Dakota Class A girls high school track meet. Davies had 71 points, followed by Bismarck Century (95) and Central (97).

Central was led by Karly Ackley, the senior athlete of the year who won her second state title in three seasons. The Knights also had Alexis Roehl (seventh) and Rachel Torrey (10th) in the top 10, the most of any team in the field.

But Davies had more top-20 runners than any team in the field. Bridget Henne (11th) led the way, followed by Megan Lundstrom (12th), Payton Lane (14th), Cory Duffield (16th) and Ryleigh Wacha (18th).

The state meet was the first time Davies beat Central this season.

"We knew they had three those three strong girls up front,'' Edwards said. "They knew we ran up in a pack. The pack worked in our favor today.''

Edwards said the Eagles had several personal-record performances at the state meet. They key one was by Duffield, the lone senior in the top five.

"Kory really made it happen,'' Edwards said. "She usually runs in our seventh or eighth spot. But she really bought into being a captain, a leader, for us.''

Ackley ran a personal-record time of 17:13.15 to beat runner-up Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn (17:24.24) by more than 10 seconds. It was a reverse of the order the two finished at state last season.

"It was a hard run,'' said Ackley, who also won state as a sophomore. "But it was a good hard run to get that fast of a time.

"I was hoping for a PR. It's state. Everyone runs faster at state.''