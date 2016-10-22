Davies' Lucas claims a state title by one second

Under heavy pressure from Williston's Leif Everson, the Fargo Davies senior immediately shifted gears and went for broke. Lucas beat Everson to the line by a mere second at Jamestown's Parkhurst Recreation Area, becoming the Eagles' first individual state champion of the sport in the the school's seven-year history.

"I made the mistake of looking back, but luckily I did," Lucas said. "I saw them coming up fast. I just thought if I puke at the end, that's all right."

Everson was anticipating a close finish. The West Region conference champion said he struggled a little with his stride length in the third mile of the 5,000-meter contest, however, which could have cost him.

"I knew it was going to be tough at the end," Everson said. "But I can't be mad. I gave everything I had, and if we would have had 10 more meters I would have got him."

Bismarck Century won its first ever team title in boys cross country, putting to an end a string of 11 straight championships by rival Bismarck High. Century junior Evan Sayler led the charge with a third-place effort.

Lucas, Everson and Sayler finished exactly how they were ranked in the final Class A poll of the season. Grand Forks Red River's Ben Hutchison placed fourth and Fargo South's Munir Isahak crossed fifth.

"(Century's) been working 41 years at it now and we finally got our first championship," Sayler said. "It feels great and it means a lot to be a part of that."

The feat was similar to 2015, when the Patriots denied the Demons a 12th consecutive state championship in boys track and field.

"I totaled it up," said Century coach Brad Lies, in his 15th year coaching the Patriots. "Eight hundred-and 90-some guys had been in the program before this, so it's pretty special."

Lucas also directed the spotlight toward past Fargo Davies' runners, who he said helped pave the road to his state title. The Eagles' standout placed third in the past two state meets.

"We've had a bunch of good (college) D-I runners, from Evan Kottsick to Branden Scheel to Jacob Henne," Lucas said. "But being the first state champion means a lot to me, and hopefully the program too."

New Town wins Class B title

New Town's Jalen Chase figured if he could win practice, he could also win the Class B boys state cross country meet.

Chase led a 1-2-4-5-6 performance on Saturday as New Town cruised to its 11th team championship in 13 seasons.

"In practice when we train, we all just gut it out," said Chase, who became New Town's ninth boys runner to win an individual title. "I figured it was going to be pretty close between all of us. We just keep pushing each other."

Chase finished seven seconds ahead of teammate Chance Hale and nine ticks in front of Edgeley-Kulm's Isaac Huber in third. It was the second straight year Huber foiled a perfect score for the Eagles.

"They're the best in the state, and I feel honored to hang with them," said Huber, who finished fourth last year. "I thought if I just stuck with them and see where it went from there, I'd be happy with whatever."

Huber, just a sophomore, was already focusing on next year's race.

"I hope to become a state champion someday. That's the all-time goal," Huber said. "Train hard, stay healthy and just enjoy the journey."

Carrington sophomore Payton Smith also cracked the top 10 on Saturday placing seventh.