Burd saw their eyes.

"They're just getting tired of getting their butts kicked," Burd said. "You see them across the wall from you, you see their eyes, and you can tell they don't want to be there."

So the Deacons sent them home behind a 21-point third quarter, knocking off H-CV 28-8 at Sid Cichy Stadium and locking up a No. 1 seed and home field advantage for the North Dakota Class 2A playoffs.

"We came together, and I told the guys we have to make a statement," said Burd, who finished with 140 yards and two touchdowns. "We took that ball, drove it down their throats, put it in the end zone, and you could just tell that they were tired. They were tired coming out of half, they were tired after that drive. On offense, we didn't let them move the ball. We made a statement that this was our field, this was our house, and you're not going to move the ball on us."

H-CV (6-2) lost four fumbles Saturday. The Burros fumbled on their first play from scrimmage in the second half. Austin Yaggie made one of his two fumble recoveries at the H-CV 5 and Burd ran it in one play later to put the Deacons (8-1) up 14-8.

"That's how we are," Yaggie said. "There's a lot of guys on this team that make plays. I was just in a position to recover those fumbles tonight because of my teammates. That field position was huge. When you're in the red zone and you get a fumble recovery it's easy money."

After a H-CV punt on the ensuing drive, the Deacons marched 72 yards seven plays, capping the drive with a Burd 21-yard touchdown run that included a statement with a stiff arm. H-CV fumbled on its next drive with Alex Mehl recovering it for Shanley at the H-CV 21. Three plays later, Josh Johnson found the end zone from 6 yards out to make it 28-8.

"Give our kids credit for forcing those turnovers and we capitalized, which we didn't do in the first half," Shanley coach Rod Oksendahl said. "(Home field advantage) is huge. We've been very fortunate. We've never played a playoff game away from home, since I've been here. It's huge to have people come here. We play really well here."

Johnson opened the scoring on a 3-yard touchdown on the third play of the second quarter to put the Deacons up 7-0.

H-CV answered late in the second when Austin Reed's pass tipped off the hands of a Deacon defender and into the hands of Kyle Henningsgard for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Henningsgard switched it up on the two-point conversion, diving for Reed's pass and tipping it up in the air to himself to put the Burros up 8-7 at halftime.

The Deacons disposed of that lead quickly in the third quarter.

"I don't know if we ever had control of it," H-CV coach Scott Olsen said. "Even at halftime, we were winning, yes, but we weren't doing too much on offense, but defensively we were holding our own. Against Shanley you can't have multiple turnovers."

H-CV 0 8 0 0--8

FS 0 7 21 0--28

FS-J. Johnson 3 run (Reinholz kick)

H-CV-Henningsgard 20 pass from A. Reed (Henningsgard catch)

FS-Burd 2 run (Reinholz kick)

FS-Burd 21 run (Reinholz kick)

FS-J. Johnson 6 run (Reinholz kick)