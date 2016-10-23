Search
    Area College Soccer Roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 6:45 p.m.

    North Dakota 5, Fort Wayne 0

    FORT WAYNE, Ind.—Holly Enderle led NDSU with two goals in the team's 5-0 victory over Fort Wayne on Sunday.

    Britney Monteon added a goal and two assists in the win for NDSU.

    Goalkeepers Monica Polgar and Julia Edelstein combined to make three saves in the shutout win for NDSU.

    The Bison improve to 9-7-1 overall and 4-2-1 in the Summit League.

    Upper Iowa 2, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0

    FAYETTE, Iowa—Brianne Fenton scored a goal for Upper Iowa in the team's 2-0 win over MSUM on Sunday.

    Corel Carmichael scored the second of two goals for the Peacocks.

    With the loss, the Dragons fall to 3-12 overall and 2-11 in the NSIC.

