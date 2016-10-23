Area College Soccer Roundups
North Dakota 5, Fort Wayne 0
FORT WAYNE, Ind.—Holly Enderle led NDSU with two goals in the team's 5-0 victory over Fort Wayne on Sunday.
Britney Monteon added a goal and two assists in the win for NDSU.
Goalkeepers Monica Polgar and Julia Edelstein combined to make three saves in the shutout win for NDSU.
The Bison improve to 9-7-1 overall and 4-2-1 in the Summit League.
Upper Iowa 2, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0
FAYETTE, Iowa—Brianne Fenton scored a goal for Upper Iowa in the team's 2-0 win over MSUM on Sunday.
Corel Carmichael scored the second of two goals for the Peacocks.
With the loss, the Dragons fall to 3-12 overall and 2-11 in the NSIC.