Parise breaks 300-goal mark, but Wild loses to Islanders

It’s clear Kuemper is going to have to show Boudreau a little more over his next couple of showings, though.

On a night in which Zach Parise netted the 300th goal of his career, any thoughts of celebration were spoiled as the Wild fell 6-3 in an ugly loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday night at the Barclays Center.

Though Parise was the best player on the ice during his milestone performance, he couldn’t make up for a rough night for a number of Wild players, starting with Kuemper.

“Not to throw him under the bus,” Boudreau said. “I mean, we plan on playing him a few more games than we’ve played him in the past. So sometimes we need that superb goaltending job.”

It wasn’t so superb against the Islanders.

After Parise scored No. 300 on a pretty wrist shot to give the Wild an early lead, the Islanders flipped a switch, making sure the celebration wouldn’t last long. They scored three goals in a little more than three minutes to turn a one-goal deficit into a two-goal lead.

Islanders captain John Tavares got the scoring started, followed by goals from Calvin de Haan and Johnny Boychuk. Kuemper had no chance on the goal from Tavares, though the same couldn’t be said about the later goals.

While Boudreau said “nobody” would’ve stopped the Tavares goal, he thought the second and third goals were “stoppable pucks” for Kuemper.

“It puts us behind the eight-ball,” Boudreau said.

Still, as Boudreau mentioned, goaltending wasn’t the only problem.

While Kuemper struggled to see pucks through traffic, fourth-line wingers Teemu Pulkinnen and Chris Stewart both finished minus-3, as the Islanders poured it on late.

Boudreau, who isn’t afraid to switch things up, blew up his usual lines, moving Parise to play alongside Mikko Koivu and opposite Mikael Granlund. Nino Niederreiter took Parise’s usual spot next to Eric Staal and opposite Charlie Coyle. Joel Eriksson Ek centered Jason Zucker and Jason Pominville, and Zac Dalpe centered Pulkinnen and Stewart.

Boudreau looked like a genius for awhile as the new Koivu line with Parise and Granlund at wings generated tons of scoring chances. Parise finished with 10 shots.

“(That) line were like superstars tonight,” Boudreau said. “You need more than five forwards and two defensemen playing to win a game.”

As good as that line was, though, the fourth line had a rough night, allowing three of the six goals.

“It’s unacceptable,” Stewart said.

“It can’t happen,” Boudreau added. “When that happens, we’re going to lose.”

After the three-goal flurry from the Islanders, Parise scored to cut the deficit to one goal heading into the third period.

With the Wild trying to mount a comeback, though, Alan Quine scored an insurance goal from the slot on a well-executed breakout.

“We kind of hung Kuemps out to dry,” Stewart said of that goal.

Boudreau said he could tell that goal took the wind out of the Wild’s sails, and the Islanders tacked on two more goals sandwiched by a garbage-time goal from Niederreiter.

“We have to find what was the difference between what we did in the second and what happened in the third, what went wrong for us,” Parise said. “And learn from that and try and make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

As for Kuemper, he tried to remain positive despite his struggles. He knows the Wild can’t dwell on it as they play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Kuemper said. “If we can leave here 2-1-1, that’s a pretty good road trip. I think we’d be happy with that. We have to be ready for the next game.”