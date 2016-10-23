Timberwolves to keep four point guards on roster

Four of those spots were spent on point guards, as Ricky Rubio, Kris Dunn, Tyus Jones and John Lucas III all remain on the squad after Rasual Butler and Toure' Murry were waived on Saturday.

That's one more point guard than teams traditionally keep, but Wolves coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau sees advantages to the roster the way it's currently constructed.

"I like being able to push the ball," Thibodeau said. "I think being able to run is something we want to take advantage of."

Thibodeau also sees versatility among those four guys. Defensively, he said Rubio and Dunn can guard the opposing shooting guard.

Minnesota has paired point guards together during the preseason, a trend that likely will continue into the regular season.

"I feel good about that, having the ability to break a defense down in different ways, utilize multiple pick and rolls; we want to do that, also," Thibodeau said. "We'll see how it unfolds. Right now, we think this is the best thing for our group."

Dunn has repeatedly said he's comfortable at either guard position, and he dabbled at the two during the preseason. Lucas said he played off the ball on offense the last few weeks.

"I've been playing at the two because of the way I can score the ball, with my three-point shooting and coming off pick and rolls and stuff like that, and I can also play the one, so it brings a little bit more to the table," said Lucas, who made the team off a training camp invite. "When I get it, I can come push it, get into the offense, and when I don't have the ball, I can also run the lanes and get to the open spots. ... I know both positions well, the one and the two. So that's what I've been running in practice, the one and the two. You never know when you'll get thrown out there."

"My whole thing is just to try to find my niche," Lucas added, "get out on the court and contribute any way I can."

Thibodeau said Butler and Murry deserve to be on NBA rosters, and they're both players Minnesota will keep an eye on, should an injury or other circumstance create an opening.

"They're both high-character guys," Thibodeau said. "They did a great job for us, just being here and the things they did in September, then October. They helped move the group along."

And just because Minnesota currently has its 15-man roster doesn't mean it necessarily will stay this way for long. Trade rumors involving Jones continue to swirl, and a new crop of available players will open up as other teams make their cuts.

"A lot of teams now are carrying more guys than (they have spots for)," Thibodeau said. "They might have 16 or 17 guaranteed contracts, so you know that's another pool. That's the next pool that you have to look at and have a good understanding, so your scouts are at all the preseason games. So they're evaluating and looking at all the possibilities and then you have to weigh that. Every day you're thinking about how you can improve your team."

Andrew Wiggins confirmed everything is going to be "good to go" for him in the season opener.

Wiggins missed the Timberwolves' last two preseason games after suffering an allergic reaction. But the decision to miss the final preseason game against Charlotte sounded like a precautionary one.

Wiggins still isn't sure what caused the reaction, but he will take tests to find out.

"They say as you get older you could get some more allergies. I think that's my case," he said. "I'll figure it out sooner or later. I've just got to be careful of what I eat."

The Timberwolves exercised fourth-year options for Zach LaVine and Wiggins on Sunday, while exercising third-year options for Jones and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Minnesota has not yet exercised Adreian Payne's fourth-year option. The team has until Oct. 31 to do so.