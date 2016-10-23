Wild's Dumba never wants to face being scratched again

Dumba continued that strong play Sunday night against the New York Islanders, assisting on Zach Parise's 300th career goal.

It's no coincidence that fiery performance came days after nearly being scratched against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He ended up playing after fellow defenseman Marco Scandella got sick in the hours leading up to the game.

Still, Dumba is insistent on making sure coach Bruce Boudreau never even thinks about scratching him again.

"I didn't like it," he said. "I took it in a way that if I got back in the lineup I was never going to let that happen again. That's the kind of motivation that I have. It's just pride as a player. I hold myself to a higher standard."

The message Boudreau was trying to send was well-received.

"I think the fact he was supposed to sit out one game and go back in could be the Wally Pipp syndrome," Boudreau said, referencing the infamous baseball player who sat out one game with a headache, paving the way for Lou Gehrig to start 2,130 consecutive games. "It might have opened his eyes for him to start playing the way he's capable of playing."

Dumba was thrust into an even bigger role against the Devils after Jared Spurgeon suffered what's being called an upper-body injury. With Spurgeon out, Dumba skated next to Ryan Suter on the team's top pairing on the blue line. Dumba also took Spurgeon's role on the No. 1 power-play unit. Dumba played the same roles against the Islanders.

"He's a guy that we love having back there," Dumba said of Spurgeon. "He's a great player for us. I've got to be at my best. It's big shoes to fill."

Boudreau said he thought the game against the Devils was the best he's seen Dumba play without the puck.

Dumba has been working to prove to Boudreau and the rest of the coaches that he's capable of playing extended minutes, and while he recognized that "it sucks it had to come this way" with Spurgeon being out, it doesn't appear Dumba is going to cede that starting spot without a fight when Spurgeon returns.

"The opportunity I have in front of me is a big one," he said. "I want to capitalize on that."

MORE SHOTS

Nino Niederreiter has five shots through five games. As Boudreau said, that's not nearly enough for a player who has flashed the potential to be a 30-goal scorer.

"Granted, he hasn't played a lot of minutes," Boudreau said before the game. "He's probably averaged 10 1/2 minutes, 11 minutes a game. He's a big, strong guy with a good shot. He's got to get more."

Boudreau gave Niederreiter extra playing time Saturday night against the New York Islanders, playing him alongside Eric Staal and opposite Charlie Coyle.

Still, it isn't lost on Niederreiter that he needs to shoot more. He knows he has to be more of a scoring threat from the third line.

"I have to find a way to get my shot off more often and try to crash the net more often," he said before the game.

Niederreiter missed the first two weeks of Boudreau's training camp after Team Europe made an improbable run to the finals of the World Cup of Hockey. While he said that was a great experience for him, he also said that might've set him back a little bit in terms of learning Boudreau's systems.

"It's tough to say," he said. "At the end of the day, I wasn't here for the main part of the training camp, so it would have been a good opportunity to be in different kind of lines and see what I'm capable of too."

"I don't think anything is free in this league," Boudreau added. "I thought he was better last night than he was the previous night, which is good. So he might get a few more minutes tonight."