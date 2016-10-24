The announcement was made Monday by NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen.

It will be the second game the baseball home of the Minnesota Twins will host. St. Thomas and St. John's are scheduled to play next September.

Butler is a FCS non-scholarship member of the Pioneer Football League. The last time the Bison faced a Pioneer team was its first-ever Division I game in 2004 when they hosted Valparaiso.

It will also be NDSU's fourth game in Minneapolis after splitting with the Gophers at the Metrodome losing in 2006 and winning in '07 and beating the Gophers in 2011 at TCF Bank Stadium. In all three cases, Bison fans swarmed both venues.

"We're thrilled to bring Bison football to the Twin Cities," Larsen said.