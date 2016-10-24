NDSU play-by-play announcer to host new show on Midco

In addition to hosting the weekly show that will air at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays through March, Shawn will also call the live Midco telecasts for North Dakota State men's and women's basketball games this season.

A native of Bloomington, Minn., Shawn has more than 10 years of experience in sports broadcasting and play-by-play announcing. He has spent the last five years as the live announcer for NDSU football and basketball games.