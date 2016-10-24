He only took one day off and beat the Guinness World Record of 44 days.

Pretty amazing feat. For the Bison players, however, they were more concerned with 374 days—which is the time span from last year's loss at the University of North Dakota. It wasn't a good feeling, both in how they played and how they were treated as the road team in the series.

"Leaving the Betty last year, we had a lot of I guess frustration," said senior middle hitter Emily Minnick, referencing the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. "You don't understand, playing against UND in the Betty is like the ultimate fans in your face. It's a rivalry game so we expect them to bring their best and we're going to bring our best and it's going to be a good game."

The 7 p.m. match which will be held Tuesday night, Oct. 25, at Bentson Bunker may be a non-conference match, but it still brings the intensity of anything the Summit League offers.

That's the challenge for Thompson since the top six teams make the Summit playoffs. NDSU is currently in fifth place at 5-4 (7-15 overall) with seven matches to go. The good news: Five of those are at home including four straight starting with the Fighting Hawks.

"The timing of it is something we've looked at over the years; is there a great time to do it?" Thompson said. "No because it takes a lot of focus and emotion. They're doing the same thing in the middle of conference. Right now we're going to take a break from conference and focus on us and focus on the rivalry."

It will be the last time Bison senior and Grand Forks Red River graduate Hadley Steffen will play the school from her hometown. Like Minnick, last year's 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 loss wasn't very memorable.

"I had a lot of friends there and I think some fans recognized me from high school and that was a problem," she said. "I don't think I'll have that this year."

UND is leading the Big Sky at 8-2 and is 16-9 overall. The Fighting Hawks are 4-2 against NDSU in the Division I era, although the Bison still own a 78-15 series lead.

"Playing UND, you get a sense of this state and the rivalry that's behind it," Minnick said. "Every alum that came before you, it brings what I would call good pressure."