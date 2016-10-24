Wild coach loves new Parise line

Though the lineup shuffle didn't prevent a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday night, there were definite positives for the Wild, starting with Parise taking 10 shots and netting his first two goals of the season.

Boudreau said the line looked like "superstars" despite the loss. Now he needs to see that threesome play just as well against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

"They have to be great again tomorrow," Boudreau said after a brief practice at the TD Garden on Monday afternoon. "It can't be a one-and-done thing. That's what we're trying to get."

Parise has played with Koivu and Granlund in the past, and it showed against the Islanders.

"Mikko is good in our zone, so we didn't spend a lot of time there. He was good at draws," Parise said after Sunday's game. "Granlund, he put probably four or five on a tee for me tonight. He's a really good set-up guy. We've played well together before. They're both really good players."

The fit felt good to Koivu, though like Boudreau, the captain knows it means nothing if they come out flat against the Bruins.

"It's one game for us," Koivu said. "You have to build on it. You've got to be able to get better."

Koivu and Granlund have had Jason Pominville and Chris Stewart as a linemate at times this season. So it might take awhile to get completely used to the nuances in Parise's game.

"I thought we were able to find it last night right from the start," Koivu said. "It doesn't mean we can do it every night. It's been awhile, (but) we still know the player, the type of hockey he plays. ... I thought it was a good start for our line."

The new second line features Eric Staal centering Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle, with Niederreiter essentially stepping into Parise's former role. Niederreiter scored late in the game against the Islanders.

"It's a very big line," Boudreau said. "I'm hoping it's a domination-below-the-circles type of line."

Staal said he thinks the three big-bodied forwards will mesh well together.

"We're big strong guys who can protect the puck and make plays," Staal said. "I think we did some good things last night. I think we can probably spend a little more time in the 'O' zone with some of the plays, just trusting each other on where we're going to be on the ice to control the puck a little bit more. We had some good looks. Nino getting (a goal) was nice. Hopefully we get better."

"It's about putting pucks in the right areas and being able to get on the forecheck and get pucks back," Staal added. "We need to make sure we're playing a simple game: attacking the net, shooting from everywhere, getting looks at the net by getting hungry in front of the goalie and using our size to our advantage."

As for the rest of the lineup, at practice on Monday afternoon, Boudreau had Joel Eriksson Ek centering Teemu Pulkinnen and Pominville as the team's third line, and Zac Dalpe centering Jason Zucker and Stewart on the fourth line.

REVERTING

Boudreau hinted that he usually wouldn't have had his team practice on Monday afternoon. The Wild played back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils and Islanders over the weekend, with the Bruins on tap for Tuesday night.

Still, the coach hosted a light practice to hammer home his system. It's clear the temptation to revert back to Mike Yeo's systems still exists.

"Sometimes what happens is if you don't practice the same thing over and over early, you almost forget and you start just playing the game like shinny," Boudreau said. "We had to go over some points that I thought were just starting to get away from (us) and bring everything back into focus."

INJURY UPDATE

Erik Haula and Jared Spurgeon are still day to day with injuries. Haula is dealing with a lower-body injury, while Spurgeon is nursing an upper-body injury.

Haula didn't skate Monday and probably won't skate Tuesday either. Spurgeon, meanwhile, skated alone before the team took the ice on Monday.

"He's getting stronger," Boudreau said of Spurgeon. "I'm sure tomorrow he'll skate again, and then we'll see where it is."