That's why every year the North Dakota Game and Fish Department provides the answers to questions asked by deer hunters who want to clarify rules and regulations. Some common questions are listed below.

What licenses do I need for deer gun season?

Besides your deer license (of course), all deer hunters regardless of age need a fishing, hunting, and furbearer certificate and the general game and habitat stamp, or a combination license that includes the general game and habitat stamp. The only exception is that gratis deer license holders need only their gratis license, and not the certificate or stamp.

Can hunters age 14 or 15 (and qualifying 13 year olds) with a youth season license, who did not harvest a deer during the youth season, hunt the regular deer gun season with this license?

Yes, but you are subject to the restrictions listed on the license. Young deer hunters with the special "I" mule deer buck license in the badlands units, may only hunt in their specified unit for antlered mule deer.

I hunt with a bow. When do I have to wear orange?

During the regular deer gun season, you must wear orange under the same requirements as deer gun hunters. During the muzzleloader season, however, bowhunters do not need to wear orange.

I received a lottery license, and I own land in another unit. Can I hunt on my land in the other unit with my lottery license?

Landowners with a lottery license may may hunt on land they own in another unit, as long as that unit is immediately adjacent to the unit described on the lottery license.

Can I use my gratis license to take a mule deer doe?

Only if your license is valid in a unit other than 4A, 4B and 4C. Game and Fish is still restricting mule deer doe harvest in those units by all hunters.

If I shoot a deer in Unit 3F2, what field dressing restrictions must I follow?

Hunters cannot transport a carcass containing the head and spinal column outside of Unit 3F2 unit unless it's taken to a state-inspected meat processor within five days of the harvest date. In addition, the head can be removed from the carcass and taken to a licensed taxidermist, or provided to Game and Fish for chronic wasting disease testing. Unit 3F2 is where all seven deer that have been confirmed with CWD in North Dakota since 2009 were taken by hunters.

Is camouflage blaze orange outerwear acceptable for the deer gun season?

No. Both a hat and outer garment above the waistline totaling at least 400 square inches of solid daylight fluorescent orange are required.

Can I use a bow to fill my regular deer gun license?

Yes. You may use any legal firearm or bow during the regular deer gun season.

Can I carry both bow and gun afield during deer gun season if I have both licenses?

Yes, but only if you are going to fill your gun license. No firearms, except handguns,

may be in the hunter's possession while hunting with a deer bow license. However,

handguns may not be used in any manner to assist in the harvest of a deer with an

archery license.

Hunters with further questions are encouraged to call the Game and Fish

Department at 701-328-6300, from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. weekdays, or access the hunting link

at the department's website, gf.nd.gov.