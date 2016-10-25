Midco Sports Network to air Bison basketball games

The telecast for the men's home games will begin Nov. 2 when NDSU plays its first game in the Sanford Health Athletic Complex Scheels Center against Concordia. Midco will also televise men's road games at North Dakota, South Dakota State, South Dakota and Xavier.

The telecast for the women's home games will begin Nov. 3 when the Bison play their first game in the Scheels Center against Bemidji State. Midco will also televise NDSU's road game at South Dakota State.

Midco will also air 'The Bison Basketball Show' at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Nov. 3.