Far from it. Klieman gave Freeman the news that after two years as a walkon with the Bison program, his third year was going to be rewarded with a scholarship. So it wasn't long after leaving the Fargodome offices when Freeman called home to St. Michael, Minn., to tell his parents Terry and Patricia.

"I think my mom cried and my dad was excited," he said.

The reward was based on spending his freshman year redshirting on the scout team offense and last year barely getting into a couple of games, but improving through it all. He did not have a ball thrown to him.

But he made some headway in spring football practice, an effort that was solidified in practice in August. It took until last week, however, in the 21-13 win at Western Illinois before Freeman made a significant contribution in a game.

His 15-yard reception in traffic where he went up and took the ball away from a Leatherneck defensive back led to NDSU's second touchdown and a 14-3 lead. In essence, that drive stood as the game winner.

"That was a huge play by Dallas," said Bison quarterback Easton Stick. "He's someone who is extremely talented and obviously hasn't had the touches in the last couple of weeks but is someone I absolutely trust."

That trust, both quarterback and receiver said, has developed since last spring and gotten better as this season has progressed. His last catch before the two at Western was the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener against Illinois State.

"Yeah, it felt like a long time," Freeman said.

Sophomore Darrius Shepherd and junior RJ Urzendowski are the top two Bison receivers and that probably won't change. Certainly, it doesn't hurt to find another receiving threat from 10 yards and beyond.

Klieman said the Bison offense wanted to get Freeman on the field more so defenses don't clue into a tendency of an NDSU run or pass whenever he's out there.

"That was a tough catch in traffic, above his head and he brings it in," Klieman said. "Hopefully that will give Dallas a bunch of confidence that he knows he belongs on this stage."

No. 4 North Dakota State at Northern Iowa

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls, Iowa

TV: KVLY. Radio: 107.9-FM