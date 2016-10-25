Search
    Bison walkon receiver hoping to continue growth that earned him a scholarship

    By Jeff Kolpack Today at 3:58 p.m.
    North Dakota State wide reciever Dallas Freeman (83) and Dakota Reid battle for the football Saturday, April 23, 2016, during the NDSU Green and Gold Spring Game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum 1 / 2
    Dallas Freeman2 / 2

    FARGO—It was at the end of fall camp when North Dakota State head football coach Chris Klieman summoned sophomore wide receiver Dallas Freeman to his office. It wasn't like a principal calling in a student because he was in trouble.

    Far from it. Klieman gave Freeman the news that after two years as a walkon with the Bison program, his third year was going to be rewarded with a scholarship. So it wasn't long after leaving the Fargodome offices when Freeman called home to St. Michael, Minn., to tell his parents Terry and Patricia.

    "I think my mom cried and my dad was excited," he said.

    The reward was based on spending his freshman year redshirting on the scout team offense and last year barely getting into a couple of games, but improving through it all. He did not have a ball thrown to him.

    But he made some headway in spring football practice, an effort that was solidified in practice in August. It took until last week, however, in the 21-13 win at Western Illinois before Freeman made a significant contribution in a game.

    His 15-yard reception in traffic where he went up and took the ball away from a Leatherneck defensive back led to NDSU's second touchdown and a 14-3 lead. In essence, that drive stood as the game winner.

    "That was a huge play by Dallas," said Bison quarterback Easton Stick. "He's someone who is extremely talented and obviously hasn't had the touches in the last couple of weeks but is someone I absolutely trust."

    That trust, both quarterback and receiver said, has developed since last spring and gotten better as this season has progressed. His last catch before the two at Western was the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener against Illinois State.

    "Yeah, it felt like a long time," Freeman said.

    Sophomore Darrius Shepherd and junior RJ Urzendowski are the top two Bison receivers and that probably won't change. Certainly, it doesn't hurt to find another receiving threat from 10 yards and beyond.

    Klieman said the Bison offense wanted to get Freeman on the field more so defenses don't clue into a tendency of an NDSU run or pass whenever he's out there.

    "That was a tough catch in traffic, above his head and he brings it in," Klieman said. "Hopefully that will give Dallas a bunch of confidence that he knows he belongs on this stage."

    No. 4 North Dakota State at Northern Iowa

    When: 6 p.m. Saturday

    Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls, Iowa

    TV: KVLY. Radio: 107.9-FM

    Jeff Kolpack
    Jeff Kolpack covers North Dakota State athletics, the Fargo Marathon and golf for The Forum. His blog can be accessed at www.bisonmedia.areavoices.com. On the radio, Kolpack & Izzo sports talk show runs from 9-11 a.m. every Saturday morning. April through August, the WDAY Golf Show with Jeff Kolpack runs from 8-9 a.m.
    jkolpack@forumcomm.com
