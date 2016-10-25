It had been six years since Ali fled to a refugee camp in Uganda from Somalia. It had been three years and countless interviews since his family had begun being processed for the U.S. All of that came down to one card that would state whether or not they would be going to the United States.

Three years later, he shook as he told the story standing on the track at Jim Gotta Stadium at Moorhead High School on Monday, Oct. 24. Wednesday, Oct. 26, he and his Moorhead soccer teammates take on Andover in a Minnesota Class 2A boys soccer state quarterfinal game.

"I feel like it's happening right now, and I still feel scared," Ali said. "I still remember how it was."

He watched as families that had waited nine years were given cards that said they failed.

"That means they give up on life," Ali said. "They will live at the camp and look for something else. You're done for hoping for going to the U.S."

His mother walked out of the office smiling and crying.

"You know when the happiness is too much you got to cry sometimes?" Ali said. "Everyone poured water over all of us. It was such a happy moment. It was a good moment to remember."

The moments are not all good. He witnessed killing in Somalia. He would have to skip breakfast to make the seven-mile walk to middle school where students were beaten for being late. After school, was the two-mile walks to get water. There was the feeling of never knowing when a meal was coming or if his home made of sand soil would survive a storm at the refugee camp.

But through all of that, the feeling of having no hope is what stuck with Ali the most.

"It's like having no life," Ali said. "Living a life without wishing, without hoping. You wouldn't think about having a good life and hoping for something good because of all the suffering you are having. You don't have a goal. You don't have nothing."

Mixed in with the difficult memories is soccer. There was always soccer and the tournaments at the refugee camp where the winner got a can of pop. It's a sport Ali has played his whole life.

"I love it," said Ali, a senior midfielder for the Spuds. "It brings people together. It creates friendship. It doesn't matter, black or white, as long as you love each other and know what a team means, then you can win. There is no difference between race in terms of soccer."

After moving with his mom and three sisters from St. Cloud, Minn.—where he won a state championship with Apollo High School two years ago—Ali has been the missing piece the Spuds have been looking for the last few seasons.

"He's an encourager," Moorhead coach Lance Hansen said. "We're a bunch of Norwegian-background kids that don't really communicate very well, but he knows the importance of being on the same page. He's just very good at trying to create really good chemistry.

"The kid lives and breathes soccer. He brings whatever I need him to bring. He's one of those kids that's willing to play any position, play any role on the team to help the team win. He plays with so much passion and goes so hard."

Ali plays hard because nothing has come easy.

After his mother got a card saying their family was going to the U.S., he went through nine months of numerous medical examinations, a seven-day orientation on how to prepare for life in the U.S., and a flight from Kampala, Uganda, to Belgium to New York City to Newark, N.J., to Cleveland to Minneapolis.

It hit Ali when he was in New York City that there was hope. At the refugee camp in Uganda he would watch movies and have no idea how food could look the way it did on the screen.

"You see white guys in the movies with chicken and burgers. I didn't know what that means," Ali said. "They were drinking good drinks and eating chicken and all that kind of food. They served us chicken in New York and it was so big. It felt like we were watching a movie, but we were in it."

It's not just food Ali has now. He has hope.

"I feel like the luckiest guy in the world," Ali said. "I have the chance to fulfill my goals and my dreams, everything I want to. There's not only one chance. If I don't get this one, I can get this one. If I don't get another one, I can get another one. It's not about only one chance. I have a lot of doors to enter. I have like 100 doors in front of me. I want to become a professional soccer player, but, if not, I'm pretty smart, so I can look through other doors. I'm so glad to be here."

When asked what he would say to people who didn't want him in this country, Ali smiled a smile that has endeared him to the Spuds. It was a smile that had his old Apollo teammates at the Moorhead section championship match lifting Ali up after the game.

"Everyone should be given a chance to live," Ali said.