Five things to know about the University of Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa, with an enrollment of 11,981, has had four different names. It was founded in 1876 as Iowa State Normal School. It became Iowa State Teachers College in 1909 before it was named State College of Iowa in 1961. It became the University of Northern Iowa in 1967.

Notable Northern Iowa alumni include: NDSU head football coach Chris Klieman, Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner and Nancy Price, author of 'Sleeping with the Enemy.'

Northern Iowa has made quite a name for itself with the men's basketball program and North Dakota native Ben Jacobson has been a big part of the seven NCAA Tournament appearances. Jacobson, a Mayville, N.D., native who played basketball at the University of North Dakota, has compiled a 220-117 record as Northern Iowa's head coach since 2006. He was an assistant at UND from 1993 to 2000, an assistant at NDSU in 2001 and assistant at Northern Iowa from 2002 to 2006.

Northern Iowa has a unique homecoming tradition called campaniling. At midnight on Friday of homecoming, students flock around the campanile tower on campus to steal a kiss from a long-time lover or a new acquaintance. The tradition began in 1920 when there were more women than men on campus.