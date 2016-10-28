Senior Spotlight: Get to know linebacker Pierre Gee-Tucker

Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: Probably Florida Georgia Line "Round Here."

Q: Who has the best hair on the team?

A: Probably MJ (Stumpf)

Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?

A: Probably me.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: I see myself somewhere around sports. I just want to be associated with sports. It's something I've always been into.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: Probably my grandfather before he passed. He was just passionate about everything he did, and he was real supportive. He was always there for me before everything went bad. Him and my family and friends have always been there for me.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: I can't rap.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: It means a lot. It had its ups and downs in the beginning, but, in the end, it's all worth it. It really is. It's a great experience for me. It's changed my life in many ways. It's help me to become a better person.