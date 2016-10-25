UND continues winning ways against NDSU in volleyball

Not to mention the upper two hands of 6-foot-3 middle hitter Faith Dooley.

The Fighting Hawks were tough at the net, and almost every facet of the game for that matter, and UND won for the fifth time in seven tries as D1 schools. The 25-16, 25-19, 30-28 win before 1,289 fans at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse Tuesday, Oct. 25, was a non-conference match with the mix of league intensity.

"The atmosphere in here was awesome," said Dooley, from down the road in Casselton, N.D. "We had a lot of people for us."

It was the first crowd in excess of 1,000 for NDSU since 2014, but the Fighting Hawks took the home noise advantage out of the equation, at least until the end points of Game 3 when things got interesting.

The Bison led 24-22 needing just one more point to extend the match, but Dooley delivered a kill and a UND block tied it up.

"I always think let's just get to the next ball," Dooley said. "I think we always had that mental aggressiveness. You need every touch on the court."

NDSU had game points at 26, 27 and avoided a Fighting Hawk game point at 28. But two kills from Chelsea Moser ended it.

"The fans were great, it was packed and we didn't use it to our advantage," said Bison head coach Kari Thompson. "Looking forward to doing that in conference."

NDSU, 7-16, returns to Summit play this weekend at home against Western Illinois on Friday, Nebraska-Omaha on Saturday and South Dakota next Tuesday. UND, 17-9, returns to Big Sky Conference action as the league leader.

If ever there was a statement in this match it came in Game 2 when the Fighting Hawks scored nine of the final 10 points to win it going away. Trailing 18-16, a pair of kills by Tamara Merseli started a run that quieted both the Bison team and the home crowd.

Two Bison hitting errors and a kill and block from Dooley and it was 22-18. Merseli finished the game with another kill and the teams headed to the locker room with UND in control. Dooley was especially effective hitting .429 at that point on seven kills in 15 attempts with four blocks to boot on defense.

She finished with 11 kills, 5 blocks and .476 hitting percentage.

"Their middle is pretty tough," said Bison senior Jessica Jorgensen, who led NDSU with 11 kills along with Hadley Steffen. "She's 6-3, so what can you do?"

UND (kills-blocks-assists): Kaczorowska 14-2-0, Griffin 1-4-0, Merseli 7-2-1 (37 assists), Dominguez 0-0-2, Moser 7-5-2, Dooley 11-5-0, Fraase 0-0-1, Brekke 0-0-0, Brueggeman 5-2-0.

NDSU: Jorgensen 11-1-0, Minnick 9-1-0, Rasmusson 0-0-0 (18 assists), Steffen 11-0-0, Miron 5-2-0, Milligan 0-0-0, Moody 0-0-2, Erickson 0-0-0, Gelzinyte 0-0-0, Morgan 0-0-0, Purnell 0-0-0 (16 digs), Burke 2-0-0, Claxton 2-0-0 (15 assists).