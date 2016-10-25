Metro high school volleyball roundups

Taylor Morris added 56 assists and 16 digs and Tianna Pfaff totaled 13 kills, five blocks and three aces in the win.

Taiylor Perratt recorded 15 kills and Emma Bartelson collected 20 assists for the Spartans.

West Fargo is now 12-6 in the EDC and 19-12 overall.

Fargo North is now 11-7 in the EDC and 16-12 overall.

Fargo Shanley 3, Grand Forks Red River 1

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—. Katie Roberts recorded 15 kills and 13 digs in Fargo Shanley's 3-1 win over Grand Forks Red River on Tuesday.

Kylie Kanwischer added 12 kills and seven blocks for the Deacons.

Hannah Schreiner and Maggie Steffen each tallied 14 kills for the Roughriders.

Fargo Shanley is now 15-3 in the EDC and 22-8 overall.

Devils Lake 3, Fargo South 1

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Claire Johnson totaled 10 kills along with 13 assists for Fargo South in the loss to Devils Lake on Tuesday.

Abbie Sherva added five aces and 12 digs and Brooklyn Brownlee recorded four blocks for the Bruins.

Fargo South is now 5-13 in the EDC and 10-19 overall.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Sargent Central 1

FARGO—Emily Teigen recorded 17 kills as Fargo Oak Grove defeated Sargent Central 3-1 on Tuesday.

Marley Holt tallied 14 kills and Emily Card added 47 assists for the Grovers.

Shelby Funfar totaled eight kills in the win.