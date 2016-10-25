"This was our goal all season, to get another opportunity to play them," said Moorhead coach Kevin Feeney, who has coached the Spuds to six straight section championship games. "They got after us the first time we played them. We're a prideful program and we want to come out and play well and represent Moorhead High School and we believe in what we do."

Moorhead junior running back and defensive back Cole O'Connell sat on the sidelines with a pulled groin in Week 2, as No. 8 Alexandria ended an eight-game losing streak to the Spuds with a 36-14 win. He made sure he got another shot at the Cardinals, rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns on five carries Tuesday.

"Last time we played them they played very well," O'Connell said. "We didn't have our best game, but we're excited to play them. It was tough to watch. I really wanted to get out there and play."

By the time Bemidji got its first first down at Jim Gotta Stadium, Moorhead was up 41-0 and there was 5 minutes, 4 seconds left in the first half.

A bad snap on a punt attempt on the opening drive of the game was jumped on by Kole Nichols in the end zone to put Moorhead up 7-0. After a Bemidji punt, three Otis Weah runs went 44 yards and into the end zone to put the Spuds up 14-0.

Bemidji answered with a punt and Moorhead answered with a 17-yard touchdown run from Grove to make it 20-0. Another Bemidji punt and another Moorhead touchdown followed, as three runs to Grove went 34 yards to make it 28-0 with 1:38 left in the first.

"We just have to show up," Grove said of Alexandria. "I know they beat us earlier this year, but I feel like our team just didn't show up. It's going to be a long, hard football game. We're considered underdogs. That was a second game of the year, but we're a way different team now."

It was O'Connell's turn, as he went 56 yards for a touchdown run following a Bemidji punt to make it 35-0 with 21.3 seconds left in the first quarter. O'Connell added an 11-yard touchdown with 6:30 to go in the first half and a 51-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Now, comes Alexandria.

"We know their playmakers and how explosive they are on offense," Feeney said. "It's going to take a total team effort from us. Defensively, we're going to have be very solid. Last time we played them they got after us in every phase of the game. We know what we're up against."

B 0 0 0 0--0

M 34 7 7 0--48

M-Nichols fumble recovery (Leach kick)

M-O. Weah 31 run (Leach kick)

M-Grove 17 run (kick failed)

M-Grove 1 run (Life pass)

M-O'Connell 56 run (kick blocked)

M-O'Connell 11 run (Leach kick)

M-O'Connell 51 run (Leach kick)