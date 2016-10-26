It bothers Teiken to this day. But now in his senior season, the running back has done nothing but rebound.

"When he makes a mistake, he lets it go," Packers head coach Jay Gibson said. "Some people start dwelling on it and then make more. He won't let himself do that."

Just like he's bounced back from that fumble, Teiken has bounced off tackles all season en route to 1,012 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns on the year. Teiken will again be relied on when No. 1-ranked and Eastern Dakota Conference No. 1 seed West Fargo (9-0, 7-0 EDC) hosts West Region No. 4-seeded Bismarck Legacy (6-3, 4-3 West Region) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at West Fargo High School in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Teiken has loved the sport of football since he was young, even when he was an offensive lineman in middle school. Teiken believes he was born with a knack for running people over on the football field, whether it be as a lineman or now as a ball carrier.

"I've always loved the physicality," said Teiken, who also wrestles for West Fargo. "I'm always eager to go out there and bash heads with somebody. That's the mentality you've got to have. You've got to bash somebody's head in and keep going."

Teiken doesn't know where he's going to play college football, but some Division II schools have shown interest. He's also talked with local programs like North Dakota State, University of North Dakota, Minnesota State Moorhead, University of Mary and Concordia College.

Teiken is no recruiting secret, as he's rushed for 2,151 career yards, which puts him third in West Fargo's all-time rushing ranks behind Tyler Roehl (2,455) and Tony Monte (2,676). He's also scored 256 career points, 124 this season, to put him second in the school record books only to Roehl (290)—who went on to have a standout career at NDSU.

"There's a lot of greats who have come through here," Teiken said. "If I'm up there, it's an honor."

Other Packers look up to Teiken because of his physical and mental toughness, according to football and wrestling teammate Jared Franek. He added that Teiken knows how it feels to be mentally broken, which has only made him stronger.

"He just trucks through and keeps on rolling," Franek said. "He gets hit hard and keeps on going, scoring touchdown after touchdown, play after play. ... He's always got his head on straight and is ready to kill when he needs to."

Teiken has been lucky in a sense, Gibson said, because four of his classmates have been standout linemen, two of which are committed to playing football for NDSU. Teiken would be the first to say he can't get very far without his blockers—Brandon Metz and Zach Willis.

"As a person, he's just top notch," Gibson said of Teiken. "He sets high goals for himself, strives for the goals and just puts everything into it. He has a good attitude."

Gibson thinks Teiken runs upright a little too much, and that's when fumbles happen, but he's not going to stop giving Teiken the ball anytime soon. However he runs, Teiken is strong enough to either break tackles beyond the line of scrimmage or push piles for extra yards.

"If you've got big linemen and are more physical than the other team and your running back is better than any running back in the state, would you throw the ball 50 times?" Gibson said. "I don't think so."

To end his high school career with a state championship, Teiken said all of the tribulations and hits he's taken would be worth it.

"It would mean the world," Teiken said. "You maybe only get that one time, and that's going to be ours maybe only one time. That's still a maybe yet, so we've got to work hard."

N.D. Class 3A state quarterfinals

Bismarck Legacy at West Fargo

7 p.m., Friday