Preps Plus: Players of the Week

"There is no doubt the success of our team goes through Jack and I know he is not wanting his career as a Bruin to be done this Friday," said South head coach Troy Mattern, whose Bruins play a Class 3A state quarterfinal game at Bismarck Century Friday. "I am a firm believer in 3A football, you win with a quarterback. And if Jack plays well on Friday like he has the last month, we will have a chance in the playoffs. That's all you want is a chance."

Darian Chwialkowski

West Fargo volleyball

The 5-foot-11 junior had 18 kills and 5 digs in West Fargo's 3-1 win over West Fargo Sheyenne last week. Chwialkowski already holds three school records: kills in a match (31), kills in one season (418) and kills in a career (809).

"Darian has made herself a bit of a figure within our program," said West Fargo coach Kelsey Peterson. "Not only because of her stats that proves to be part of our success, but also her presence on the court and her ability to get her team to play together. "Darain has raised the bar and set a great example within our program on what is possible as an individual player. Better yet, she has fun and loves playing with her teammates."