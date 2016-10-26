Starkey went across the street to the hospital, got seven stitches in his eyelid, came back to the game and yelled to Mahnomen football coach John Clark: "Coach, I can see." He was back under center in the fourth quarter and the Indians won 16-6.

"It's been a blur," Clark said of the season. "We've had injury and illness every week. It's been a puzzle every week. We're hoping we heal up just in time and put together a run. It hasn't really been good football by any means, but it's good enough to survive."

Clark entered the season with 15 players he expected to play. Eight of those players have missed time, two of which are gone for the season. When Mahnomen lost to a Pillager team it beat 53-0 last season in Week 1 to snap a streak of 50 straight wins in the regular season, the thought was the Indians had become human. Yet, despite everything, the Indians are 8-1 and ranked No. 6 in Class 1A.

Clark laughed when asked if this was the toughest coaching job he's had in his 16 years at Mahnomen.

"To be honest, it's been one of the funnest," Clark said. "You're coaching your butt off every day in practice to get people to play. The games have been eventful. You realize how spoiled we've been the last few years. The attitude of the kids has been the most pleasing in a long time. You're asking kids to change positions on a weekly basis, and they're doing it with great attitudes. It's fun and frustrating all at the same time."

Starkey has thrown for 294 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns on offense, while intercepting five passes on defense. Mahnomen's veterans have stepped up in seniors Jerrell Londo, Mitch Foss, Brian Schoenborn, Charlie Coleman and juniors Nick Podlak and Chris Busche. Schoenborn has rushed for 658 yards and seven touchdowns and has 25 tackles on defense, while Foss has rushed for 826 yards and 12 touchdowns and has 34.5 tackles.

The lineups have changed weekly, but the goals have not for Mahnomen.

"Section championship and a state championship," Clark said. "They don't hand out the section championship after the first week. It was an eye opener, no doubt. Some of the invincibility was lost. It redirected us a little bit in attitude and desire. We're a little more committed and a little more hungry."

Falcons volleyball eyeing new territory

Park Christian's volleyball team has not ended a season with a record above .500 since 2008 when the team finished 16-9. That will happen this season, as the Falcons sit at 14-8, heading into section playoffs.

The Falcons will play Pelican Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 27, for a spot in the Class 1A, Section 6 quarterfinals. The Falcons have not been in the section quarterfinals since 2007.

"We have four seniors who are committed to the sport of volleyball. It's their No. 1 sport," Park Christian volleyball coach Chrystal Deringer said. "They put in a lot of time and effort. A smaller school and especially a private school you have a different mentality where often times there might not be top-level athletes choosing to come to Park Christian. We're trying to change the mindset of getting them to camps and putting work in the summer months, get them a lot of reps and know that we're going to work hard as a coaching staff and expect them as players to as well."

Outside hitters Lexus Noyes and Niisa Hoiberg have started since they were sophomores. Those two seniors join senior setter Taryn Nellermoe and senior libero Carmen Albrecht as the senior leaders on the Falcons. Those four along with the defensive play of junior Mackenzie Weinberger and junior Natalie Roisum speeding up the offense, the Falcons have a different mindset this season.

"It's just a mentality of believing in themselves and knowing they can do it and having confidence from playing those top teams in our section earlier in the season," Deringer said.