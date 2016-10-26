"A lot of people were concerned with the injury to Lily Pyle, but Carlie Kieffer and Maddy Sweep have stepped up and filled those holes," Central Cass coach Nikki Nelson said. "Carlie is such a powerhouse and Maddy is such a smart block. Maddy is so good on defense and Carlie is very explosive on offense."

Holding the team together are senior captains Maddy Foss and Emilie Cramer. That was evident midway through the season when the Squirrels went to the Des Lacs-Burlington Laker Invite.

"It's some of the most challenging volleyball in Class B," Nelson said. "When you go away and stay overnight you're forced to be together. That tournament, being midseason, they've been around each other a lot, so either they were going to get irritated with each other or come together."

The Squirrels went 4-1-2 at the tournament and came out a stronger team.

"One of the big key things is we are a very solid team," Nelson said. "We don't depend on one or two girls to make plays. We depend on everybody. We've been focusing on making sure we have team unity. A season has peaks and valleys, so when you're in a valley, you have to make sure you're doing something to get back to the peak."

The Squirrels are currently in a peak, as they've won five straight matches, hosting Wyndmere-Lidgerwood on Thursday, Oct. 27, and Tri-State on Monday, Oct. 31 to close the regular season.

She hasn't been on the court, but Pyle has been there all season for the Squirrels.

"She's been at every practice and does stats for us," Nelson said. "She has been working with the middles and has been a huge asset to the team. She has a great set of eyes."

Jags open football playoffs against familiar foe

The lone loss on the season for the Northern Cass football team is against Langdon Area-Munich in Week 2. That is who the Jaguars will open with in the Class 1A state quarterfinals Saturday, Oct. 29.

"For us, it's an opportunity to play a team that we already have played before," Northern Cass football coach Craig Lachowitzer said. "It gives us an idea of how they're going to match up with us and what they'll do. We haven't really used it as motivation. We're more about the opportunity. Their preparation should not change."

Northern Cass has won six straight games since the 40-12 loss to Langdon. The Jaguars are a different team, as junior Isaiah Aaseby has progressed at strong safety, as has senior Nick Nelson at quarterback. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Brant Bohmert did not play in Week 2 with an ankle injury. He's ready to go for the quarterfinals.

"It was good for us to lose early on," Lachowitzer said. "It brought us back to earth and showed us there were still things we need to work on. It brought a new focus and intensity. This loss was a benefit for this group because it got us refocused and reenergized. What happened the first time wasn't the type of team we are."

The rematch between the two will be at 2 p.m.

"Right now, they're playing for something bigger than themselves," Lachowitzer said. "We've been building that family mentality and playing for each other. We've gotten to the point now where the trust that they have for each other is what's really pushing them. They're not just worried about themselves. They're worried about the other 30 guys on the team."