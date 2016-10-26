Wild's Niederreiter gaining confidence on new line

Bruce Boudreau recognized that, and before Sunday's game against the New York Islanders, the Wild coach moved Niederreiter up to a line with Eric Staal and Charlie Coyle, two guys who play his style of hockey.

Niederreiter promptly responded with his first goal of the season.

"It's always important ... to get it out of the way," Niederreiter said of his first goal, the sense of relief evident. "Now I can stop thinking about it."

Boudreau can tell he will need to keep a pulse on Niederreiter's psyche this season. Niederreiter has been a streaky player since entering the league, and it doesn't look like that's changing anytime soon.

"He looks to me like a guy that works on confidence a lot," Boudreau said. "Those are things that affect him."

Niederreiter said he tries not to get too high or too low, but admits it's a challenge.

"I feel like the more confidence I have, the better I'm going to play," he said. "Now it's a matter of working hard and playing with an edge. I feel like I'm starting to gain that confidence."

His lack of confidence early on stemmed from not feeling comfortable in the new system. He was nearly two weeks late to training camp after Team Europe made an unlikely run to the finals of the World Cup of Hockey. And while Niederreiter surely will look back on that as a positive experience, it set him back as he tried to figure out his role in Boudreau's system.

"It was a little bit tough," he said. "When I went to the World Cup I had to learn a new system and I already had the system from Mike Yeo and the system from John Torchetti. Then I come back and have to learn the new system from Bruce. It's been switching a lot. ... It's a daily process. It's getting better and better."

Niederreiter said he thinks playing with Staal and Coyle will help because they complement each other well.

Staal, meanwhile, already likes what he's seen out of Niederreiter.

"He skates really well. He shoots the puck very hard. He can get to the net," Staal said. "We'll keep talking on the bench, talking every shift, and get better as we go. He's a good player."

Boudreau said he wants that line to dominate below the circles and behind the net. the trio did just that in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Boston Bruins, spending more than 60 seconds in the offensive zone on one masterful shift.

"That's how we have to play as our line," Coyle said. "We have to work down low and behind the net. We know with three big guys ... that's the way we're going to have success."

They found success later in the game when Coyle scored. It was the second goal in as many games for the line.

There's always a chance that when injured Erik Haula returns to the lineup, Boudreau could reunite Niederreiter with Haula and Jason Pominville. In the meantime, Niederreiter is enjoying his spot next to Staal and Coyle.

"It's been a fun ride so far," Niederreiter said. "Hopefully we can build on it and accomplish some good things together."

Hello, 'Ekkers'

After contributed three assists in the third NHL game of his career, Tuesday's 5-0 victory in Boston, top Wild prospect Joel Eriksson Ek earned a nickname.

"Ekkers," Jason Zucker said after the game.

That should help Boudreau, who was having some trouble on the bench during the game against the Bruins.

"I couldn't even get his name out," Boudreau said. "I was calling him Yool, Joel, Ekky, Erik."

"Ekkers" has at most six more games to prove he belongs. After that, the Wild will have to decide whether to keep him on the NHL roster or send him back to Sweden for the rest of the season.

"It feels good," Eriksson Ek said. "It feels like I still have a lot to learn. It feels like I'm getting better and better."

Old time hockey

Zac Dalpe has never been known as a fighter. Dalpe, however, took a small step in building that reputation on Tuesday night against the Bruins in Boston.

Dalpe got into the first fight of his NHL career when he and his good friend and former American Hockey League teammate Tim Schaller dropped the gloves barely two minutes into the contest.

Dalpe brushed off questions when asked why the fight started.

"I'm good friends with Timmy," he said. "That stuff that happens on the ice, stays on the ice. We had a good laugh about it after. We exchanged text messages after."

It looks as if they might have exchanged text messages before, too, when watching replays of the fight. Dalpe and Schaller were casually skating side by side near Devan Dubnyk when all the sudden fists started flying.

Dalpe threw five haymakers in total and connected on a couple before slipping. Schaller, after taking a little while to get going, landed a few nice shots late in the bout.

Dalpe hinted that the fight was intentional, something to get the team going in a hostile arena.

"I've played in Boston before on other teams and it's just a hard building to play in," Dalpe explained. "I thought a nice little spark like that, a mutual exchange, would've gotten both sides into it. And luckily we were on the good side of it."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.