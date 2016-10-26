Andover too much for Spuds at state soccer tournament

While the Spuds hoped to push farther into the state tournament, Andover had other ideas. The Huskies scored one goal in both the first and second halves to defeat Moorhead 2-0 in the Class 2A state tournament on Wednesday at Benilde-St. Margaret's High School.

Head coach Lance Hansen said the Spuds did not create enough chances to put pressure on the Andover defense.

"We just didn't get enough shots on goal, as much as we wanted to and I thought we could," Hansen said.

The Huskies took a 1-0 lead in the first half after Logan Rohloff fired a one-timer into the Moorhead goal in the 35th minute. Alexander Gutenberg was credited with the assist.

Gutenberg later scored his own goal on a kick from 18 yards out in the 63rd minute. Jacob Giles assisted on the goal that gave Andover a 2-0 lead.

The Spuds watched game film ahead of Wednesday's quarterfinals to develop a plan focused on slowing Andover's attack. But the Huskies were still able to capitalize with their dangerous midfielders.

"We watched some videos on them, we knew how they played and how the balls came in," said senior defenseman Devon Thompson. "We just tried our best. That's all we could do. They got a couple of lucky ones on us."

Moorhead was forced to revamp its formation after Andover took its first lead of the game late in the first half. Hansen said the Spuds decided to play an additional forward in an attempt to generate more offense.

"We kind of had to play more aggressively," Hansen said. "We like playing in a 4-2-3-1 formation, and we had to put another forward up top."

Hansen said Andover was one of the most skilled teams they have faced this season behind St. Cloud Tech. They used a long passing style of attack to move the ball up the field, a unique look for the Spuds defense.

"They play a very direct style of play, and we haven't really seen that very much," Hansen said. "Most people are very possession oriented. They were a lot more direct than we were used to."

Moorhead last appeared in the Class 2A state tournament in 2012. Eastview defeated the Spuds 2-0 in the quarterfinals that season and later went on to win a state title.

The Spuds had hoped to advance further this season, but once again they were halted in the quarterfinals.

"It really was a special season. We just wanted to make that one more step," Hansen said. "I think we were good enough to do that. Getting that one goal helped them loosen up."

Moorhead had 12 seniors on the roster heading into the state tournament game on Wednesday. Those seniors got to experience a 2-1 victory over St. Cloud Tech in the Class 2A, Section 8 championship game after falling to the Tigers in the previous two seasons.

After making the trip to state, the Spuds were not disappointed when looking back on a 16-win season.

"It was definitely successful, being out with all my family," Thompson said, referencing his teammates. "This is my family here. We have 12 seniors, and going out and getting this far is just amazing itself."