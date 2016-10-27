– We spend all of our free weekends in other towns watching a couple youth hockey games.

So if the majority of families feel this way (and the majority of people who’ve talked to me do feel this way, so either (1) it is the majority of families who honestly feel this way, (2) I’m either not hearing from the other side, or (3) they’re lying to me because they know what I want to hear), why aren’t more people signed up for in-house hockey?

It seems so simple to me. If parents don’t like spending that much money and don’t like spending all of their weekends at youth hockey, then why the heck aren’t more people taking advantage of the option that’s both cheaper and less time consuming (while still giving your kid a ton of ice time!)?

Read the complete post here.