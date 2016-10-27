Bison men's basketball team ranked in mid-major poll

The Bison return six of their top seven scorers from last season, including juniors Paul Miller and A.J. Jacobson who both averaged double figures. The Bison had a 20-13 record last season.

Preseason Summit League favorite Fort Wayne was voted 15th in the preseason poll.

NDSU will open its season in the new Scheels Center and Sanford Health Athletic Complex Wednesday, Nov. 2, with a 7 p.m. exhibition game against Concordia. The Bison open the regular season Nov. 11 with a home game against Arkansas State.