    Bison men's basketball team ranked in mid-major poll

    By Forum staff reports Today at 11:41 a.m.
    A.J. Jacobson is one of the top seven scorers who return from last year's 20-13 North Dakota State men's basketball team. Dave Wallis / The Forum

    FARGO—North Dakota State's men's basketball team is ranked 19th in the preseason College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 poll released this week.

    The Bison return six of their top seven scorers from last season, including juniors Paul Miller and A.J. Jacobson who both averaged double figures. The Bison had a 20-13 record last season.

    Preseason Summit League favorite Fort Wayne was voted 15th in the preseason poll.

    NDSU will open its season in the new Scheels Center and Sanford Health Athletic Complex Wednesday, Nov. 2, with a 7 p.m. exhibition game against Concordia. The Bison open the regular season Nov. 11 with a home game against Arkansas State.

