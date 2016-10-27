Dragon men's basketball team picked to finish third in NSIC

In a poll of league coaches, the Dragons were picked to finish in a tie for third place overall with St. Cloud State while Minnesota State-Mankato was picked first and Augustana was picked second. The Dragons were picked to finish first in the North Division, garnering two more points than second-place St. Cloud State.

The preseason picks overall are, in order: Minnesota State-Mankato, Augustana, MSUM and St. Cloud State, Winona State, Sioux Falls, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Upper Iowa, Bismarck-Mary, Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota-Duluth and Minot State, Bemidji State, Wayne State and Minnesota-Crookston.

The Dragons play a home exhibition game Friday, Oct. 28, against Winnipeg. They open the regular season Nov. 11 in a tournament in Bethany, Okla.