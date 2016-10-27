MSUM women's basketball team picked to finish fifth in NSIC
MOORHEAD—The Minnesota State Moorhead women's basketball team has been picked to finish fifth overall and second in the North Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
In a poll of the league's coaches, the Dragons were picked to finish fifth overall while Winona State was picked first followed by Northern State, Augustana and Wayne State. The Dragons were picked to finish second in the North Division behind Northern State.
The Dragons open their season Nov. 12 with a game at Harding, Kan.