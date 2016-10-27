Search
    MSUM women's basketball team picked to finish fifth in NSIC

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:37 p.m.
    Senior Cassidy Thorson is one of the returners for the Minnesota State Moorhead women's basketball team. David Samson / The Forum

    MOORHEAD—The Minnesota State Moorhead women's basketball team has been picked to finish fifth overall and second in the North Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

    In a poll of the league's coaches, the Dragons were picked to finish fifth overall while Winona State was picked first followed by Northern State, Augustana and Wayne State. The Dragons were picked to finish second in the North Division behind Northern State.

    The Dragons open their season Nov. 12 with a game at Harding, Kan.

