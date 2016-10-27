Timberwolves' free agency waiting game already working out

They weren't, of course. Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves' new coach and president of basketball operations, said Minnesota didn't rule anything out in free agency and talked to some players early in the process, but nothing came of it.

One of those guys was reported to be Pau Gasol, who Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio said he tried to get to come to Minnesota, adding it was a "shame" it didn't work out. Gasol signed with San Antonio.

"If something made sense," Thibodeau said, "we would have done it."

But it didn't, so Minnesota remained inactive during the first few days. And while they didn't grab any top names, early returns suggest the Timberwolves were successful in free agency.

They picked up Cole Aldrich with a three-year, $22 million deal. He had preseason 36-minute averages of 13.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

Brandon Rush signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal. He shot 60 percent from three-point range (12 for 20) in the preseason, helping to address one of the Timberwolves' most glaring needs.

And then there's Jordan Hill, who the Timberwolves signed to a two-year, $8 million contract. Hill hasn't been given the minutes to make an impact to this point, but figures to be the first big man to enter the rotation should anyone in front of him suffer an injury.

Playing the waiting game might have helped Minnesota in some cases. Rush said he made a point to wait out the market, seeing where other players signed so he could gauge the best fit and opportunity for him.

One of his options was to go back to Golden State, where he spent the past few seasons. But he knew the signing of Kevin Durant meant the Warriors probably wouldn't have a lot of spare minutes — or shots — to throw his way. Opportunity made Minnesota a logical choice.

"We liked the things that Brandon represented and Cole represented and Jordan represented," Thibodeau said. "We thought they would be a good fit. We wanted to add depth to the team, and we feel that we've done that."

Quality depth, with both Aldrich and Rush playing key roles off the bench to start the season. And the cheap costs of all three signings leaves the Wolves with a wealth of flexibility for upcoming summers when the front office has a better idea of what it has on its roster and what it needs, and potential free agents have a better idea of what the Wolves are.

But even with the future in mind, the Timberwolves want to win this season, meaning acquisitions had to be meaningful, not just inexpensive. That's where Thibodeau's knowledge as a coach and decision-maker proved pivotal. He knew what he was getting with Rush, Aldrich, Hill and even John Lucas III, who made the team off of a training camp invite.

Thibodeau has coached against these guys, he's scouted them, and in Lucas' case, he has even coached them.

"So you have a good understanding of how they might fit into your organization," Thibodeau said. "I think it's a big plus. Free agency, I think the coaches understand or have a really good feel for the players, because you're coaching against those guys and you see them all the time."

