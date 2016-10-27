The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back, who started piano lessons about age 5, picked up the ukulele around when he was a sophomore.

"He taught himself," said Brenda Moline, Landon's mother. "He used his own money. He picked it up. ... He decided he was going to get one and it came from nowhere."

Moline has found his rhythm on the football field in his final season with the Cobbers. He's starting at cornerback and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions and has a team-high seven pass breakups.

"He's really coming into his own," head coach Terry Horan said of Moline, who also has played safety for the Cobbers. "This year has been his breakout year."

The Cobbers host Carleton at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play at Jake Christiansen Stadium. Concordia (5-2, 4-1 MIAC) has won its last two games and Moline had interceptions in both. He returned one of those 43 yards for a touchdown in last Saturday's 43-13 victory at Augsburg.

"He's athletic and he knows our defense," Horan said. "He's a tough kid, loves the game and it's been a good run for him."

Landon learned to play piano from his mom, like his four brothers. The middle child, he taught himself to play the ukulele through YouTube videos and Googling chords and strumming techniques. The instrument appealed to Landon, who didn't take his first vocal lesson until last year, because his voice and the songs he likes to sing match well with the instrument.

"I have a lot more fun playing (the ukulele) than I ever did playing piano," said Landon, whose younger brother, Pierce, is also on the Concordia football team. "I can bring it with me places because it's a smaller instrument. It's not a lot to carry around."

Landon, who got a karaoke machine when he was in grade school, has made multiple public performances with the ukulele while at Concordia, including the freshman talent show for the football team. Moline and his roommate at the time had one song planned but ended up playing an encore tune. They performed "Rhythm of Love" by the Plain White T's and "I'm Yours" by Jason Mraz.

"We're very quick to 'boo' the acts that we don't like," Landon said with a laugh. "I guess they liked it enough to where they wanted to hear something else."

Brenda said Landon sent her a video clip of the performance from that talent show. That's when she first realized how gifted Landon was at singing and playing the ukulele.

"That was my first 'a-ha' moment," said Brenda, who remembered hearing Landon playing the ukulele in his bedroom before heading off to college.

Landon was home-schooled through his sophomore year, took post-secondary classes as a junior and attended Buffalo (Minn.) High School as a senior. However, he was involved with Buffalo athletics through his high school career, starting when he was in grade school.

The Molines' backyard served as a football field when Landon was growing up, playing with his brothers and the neighbor kids. Those games were generally 6-on-6 or 7-on-7, Landon said. Brenda added that Landon needed stitches on multiple occasions.

"There was always a football game in our backyard," Brenda said. "Everything with intensity and always active."

While Landon describes music as a hobby, he fell in love with football at a young age.

"It's his dream and it's been his dream," Brenda said. "I'm so proud of him. He puts everything into it. He works hard and it shows on the field."

What: Carleton at Concordia

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Radio: 970-AM