Metro high school volleyball roundups

Ingrid Swanson and Niisa Hoiberg each recorded six kills and Taryn Nellermoe tallied 16 assists in the loss for the Falcons.

Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo North 2

FARGO—Kylie Kanwischer recorded 20 kills, seven blocks and one ace as Fargo Shanley topped Fargo North 3-2 on Thursday.

Emily Dietz registered 13 kills and Julia Vetter added 46 assists in the win.

Fargo Shanley is now 16-3 in the EDC and 23-8 overall.

Fargo North falls to 11-8 in the EDC and 16-13 overall.

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Grand Forks Central 0

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—West Fargo Sheyenne defeated Grand Forks Central 3-0. No other information was provided.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 13-5 in the EDC and 22-7 overall.

Grand Forks Red River 3, Fargo South 0

FARGO—Claire Johnson tallied four kills, seven assists and seven digs in a loss to Grand Forks Red River on Thursday.

Abbie Shera added 12 digs for the Bruins.

Fargo South is now 5-14 in the EDC and 10-20 overall.

West Fargo 3, Fargo Davies 2

WEST FARGO—Darian Chwialkowski totaled 21 kills along with 29 digs as West Fargo defeated Fargo Davies 3-2 on Thursday.

Taylor Morris collected 61 assists and 15 digs for the Packers.

Kylee Bergantine recorded 20 kills, three blocks and two aces and Kenzee Langlie added 44 assists and 22 digs for the Eagles.

West Fargo is now 13-6 in the EDC and 21-11 overall.

Fargo Davies is now 13-6 in the EDC and 18-11 overall.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Lisbon 0

LISBON, N.D.—Fargo Oak Grove defeated Lisbon 3-0 on Thursday. No other information was provided.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Bagley 0

GLYNDON, Minn.—Faith Anderson's 14 kills pushed Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton past Bagley 3-0 in the Minnesota Class 2A, Section 8 tournament on Thursday.

Shelby Mullikin tallied 10 kills and Sofia Reno added 18 assists in the win for the Rebels.