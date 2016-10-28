"If you lose your season is done," Gilbertson said. "We want to push and we want to keep going and relive what we did last year."

The Spuds never really stopped pushing Friday, Oct. 28, in the section quarterfinals. They didn't stop pushing until Detroit Lakes fell, as the Spuds swept the Lakers 25-13, 25-12, 25-15.

"It's always a little nerve-wracking when we go into the first game of playoffs and the other team has played before and we haven't had that, so I knew jitters were going to be an issue," Moorhead coach Char Lien said. "Got some young pups who have not played a whole lot of playoff volleyball before, so I wasn't sure how they were going to handle it. A little fight back and forth, but we settled in and we came out aggressive."

The jitters were there for the top-seeded Spuds in the early part of the first set, as No. 8 seed Detroit Lakes had the Spuds locked up at 8-8.

"We just knew what we've done in other games, and we knew we could come back," said Gilbertson, who finished with eight kills, one block, three aces and 10 digs on Friday. "The switch just turned on and we were golden again."

Moorhead closed the set on a 17-5 run to take it, closing the set with five straight aces from Brooke Tonsfeldt.

"We do practice serving a lot, so we like to take teams out of place with our serving and make them screw up that way," said Tonsfeldt, who finished with 11 kills, one block, five aces and seven digs. "Sections is always going to be jitters, especially with a lot of new people in new positions. I just told them to get fired up, cheer, shake it off. That's all you can do."

Moorhead (22-6) only trailed 1-0 in Set 2 and never trailed again, thanks to an 11-3 run to open the set. Set 3 was tied at 7-7, but Moorhead closed the set and the match on an 18-8 run.

"We try to bring more intensity and realize that this could be our last game, so we have to bring it," Tonsfeldt said. "We're just going to keep bringing our game and playing the way we can play."

Moorhead had Detroit Lakes (18-13) on its heels thanks to some tough serving. The Spuds had 11 aces on the night to send them to the section semifinals back at Moorhead on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. They are looking for their first back-to-back section titles since winning titles in 2005 and 2006.

"Our serving, we knew that's what we wanted to do. We wanted to push them deep," Lien said. "It's always something that we're pushing for. We try to find out where they're weak at and we thought if we push them deep they'd get out of rhythm and wouldn't be able to hit. They got some tall kids, and they've got some kids that can hit. We knew if we got them out of their system it would make it that much harder and our defense wouldn't have to be up to snuff."

DL (kills-blocks-aces): Schramel 0-0-0 (12 assists), Markuson 5-2-2, Doppler 4-2-0, Price 3-2-0, Perkins 4-0-0.

M: Hart 0-0-2 (11 digs), Dierling 10-2-0, Gronwold 1-0-0, Tonsfeldt 11-1-5, B. Carney 4-1-0, Gilbertson 8-1-3, K. Carney 5-1-1 (30 assists, 17 digs), Walthall 3-1-0.