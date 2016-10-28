Alex Sell returned the second half's opening kickoff 60 yards and Chase Teiken ran in a go-ahead 30-yard touchdown up the middle to set the Packers up for a 41-6 win over the West Region's No. 4 seed Bismarck Legacy on Friday, Oct. 28, at West Fargo High School in the North Dakota Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Teiken ended the night with 191 yards on 23 carries and five touchdowns for the Packers, the East Region's No. 1 seed and that state's No. 1-ranked team.

"I think we came out a little bit more humble in the second half," Teiken said. "We came out flat, and then we turned it around."

The West Fargo defense set the tone on the game's first possession. Parker Borg intercepted a pass by Legacy quarterback Jason Hoekstra and returned it from West Fargo's 46-yard line to Legacy's 23. Two plays later, Teiken rumbled in for a 16-yard touchdown run to take an early lead. West Fargo forced four Legacy turnovers including a Haboniman Simon interception, to go along with two sacks and a Brandon Metz blocked punt.

The Packers also held Legacy scoreless in the second half to advance to the state semifinals.

"They did some things we didn't expect," Borg said. "We came into halftime and talked about it. We came out a lot harder knowing this could be our last game. It feels great to know we were able to turn it on, come out with the win and give ourselves another week."

The Packers (10-0) couldn't take advantage of their field position in the first half, which Teiken said was a result of a sluggish start. The Sabers (6-4) tied things up with a five-play, 33-yard drive that was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Hoekstra to Austin Wolf less than 10 seconds before intermission.

"I thought Legacy had just a wonderful game plan," West Fargo head coach Jay Gibson said. "They're really well coached and have pretty big people. I thought they blocked our defense as well as anyone has."

Though West Fargo players had their worries, they didn't show it after halftime. After his 30-yard scoring run, Teiken bolted along the left sideline and outright outran all of the Legacy defenders for a 51-yard touchdown after an 8-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Teiken scored his fifth touchdown of the night midway through the fourth quarter on a 3-yard punch-in that capped a 57-yard drive that lasted over 3 minutes.

West Fargo totaled 334 yards on offense while Legacy totaled 249 and averaged 3.7 yards per play to the Packers' 7.6. Though the Sabers totaled five more first downs, Legacy couldn't overcome a slumping second-half defense to get back in the game.

"There's a reason (West Fargo is) No. 1 in the state," Legacy head coach Chris Clements said. "They're talented kids, and they have legitimate Division I prospects. They have that type of talent."

The Packers move on to play the West Region's No. 2-seeded Bismarck Century (8-2) on Friday, Nov. 4, in the state semifinals. The Packers lost to the Patriots in the semifinals last year and won 19-16 earlier this season, but West Fargo is eager for the challenge.

"We wanted them. It's a good opportunity to get them back in the same spot as last year," Borg said. "I think it'll be a good game. We're looking forward to it."

BL 0 6 0 0—6

WF 6 0 22 13—41

WF--Teiken 16 run (kick failed)

BL--Wolf 11 pass from Hoekstra (kick failed)

WF--Teiken 30 run (pass failed)

WF--Teiken 8 run (Teiken run)

WF--Teiken 51 run (Gravdahl run)

WF--Teiken 3 run (pass failed)

WF--Zepeda 54 pass from Haessig (Vah kick)