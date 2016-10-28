Sullivan made an acrobatic one-handed grab in the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown in the second quarter. That highlight catch gave the Demons to lead for good in a 30-19 road victory against West Fargo Sheyenne in the state quarterfinals.

"I've been doing this for 28 years and for me, in person, that's one of the best high school catches I've ever seen," Gibson said.

The No. 2 seed from the East, Sheyenne (6-4) had its season end. The No. 3 seed from the West, Bismarck (8-2) advanced to the state semifinals against Minot.

"I thought we competed as a team and I was really happy with that," Sheyenne head coach Jeremy Newton said. "It was a fun year."

Sullivan made his momentum-shifting touchdown catch on a third-and-7 play past the midway point of the second quarter. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Sullivan secured a contested one-handed grab near the sideline in the end zone. Demons quarterback Will Madler lofted a pass into a spot where only Sullivan had a chance to make a play.

"It's a great play by a senior," Madler said. "He set the tone and from that we elevated our game."

That touchdown gave the Demons a 17-13 lead with 5 minutes, 2 seconds to play until halftime. Bismarck never trailed from that point.

"The one thing is they had all the momentum and we weren't running the ball at all," Gibson said. "That catch was huge."

Minutes earlier, the Mustangs had grabbed the lead. Junior wide receiver Zach Westphal hauled in a tipped pass for a 45-yard touchdown. On the play, Sheyenne quarterback Keaton Mahnke avoided pressure and threw the ball downfield. A Bismarck defender tipped the ball at the 22-yard line that Westphal caught and around the 18. The 5-foot-10, 145-pound Westphal did the rest to give the Mustangs a 13-10 lead with 7:01 to play in the half.

The Demons countered with the next 14 points, including Sullivan's touchdown catch. Madler added a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Stumpf that gave Bismarck a 24-13 lead with 7:53 to play in the third quarter.

A 5-foot-9, 160-pound sophomore, Madler completed 9 of 15 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Sullivan was his favorite target, catching three passes for 68 yards. Madler threw a 27-yard touchdown to running back Jalen Sprecher for a 30-19 lead with 7:18 to play in the fourth quarter.

"They have a great running attack and we planned to put everything we had toward stopping the run and a couple guys got too focused on that and they gave up the big plays," Newton said. "We played hard tonight and I was really proud of them."

The Mustangs scored one touchdown in the second half. Senior tight end Brady Beyl caught a 6-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-5 play, cutting the Demons lead to 24-19 with 8:57 to play in the fourth quarter. That's as close as Sheyenne get in the final quarter.

"You have to give Sheyenne credit," Gibson said. "They're a feisty bunch."

Mustangs junior running back Jason Gaulrapp rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown on 24 attempts. Gaulrapp scored on a 13-yard touchdown run on the game's opening drive, giving the Mustangs a 6-0 lead with 9:40 to play in the first quarter.

"They come out and offensively drive it right down our throats like we've never seen it before," Gibson said.

The Demons intercepted four Sheyenne passes and also recovered the ball that the Mustangs mishandled on a kickoff late in the first half.

"We had some turnovers at the wrong times," Newton said. "We had a couple too many turnovers that really hurt us in the end. ... We made too many mistakes. I wish we could have been a little cleaner."

Bismarck 7 10 7 6--30

Sheyenne 6 7 0 6--19

SHS--Gaulrapp 13 run (kick failed)

BHS--Butts 1 run (Schmidt kick)

BHS--Schmidt 22 FG

SHS--Westphal 45 pass from Mahnke (Hoang kick)

BHS--Sullivan 26 pass from Madler (Schmidt kick)

BHS--Stumpf 28 pass from Madler (Schmidt kick)

SHS--Beyl 6 pass from Mahnke (run failed)

BHS--Sprecher 27 pass from Madler (run failed)