South's passing attack not enough in loss to Century

South didn't disappoint. The visiting Bruins passed for 345 yards but fell short on the scoreboard by a 49-27 count in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A high school football playoffs.

The victory moves second-ranked Century into next week's semifinals at top-ranked and undefeated West Fargo. South's season ends at 6-4.

Lynch, a 165-pound junior, garnered the game's only interception to run his tally for the season to eight. He said the secondary had its hands full dealing with the 40 passes the Bruins put in the air.

"It was definitely a challenge. They're the most unique team we'll play this year," Lynch said. "They have a pass-first mindset."

Lynch's pick led to Century's final touchdown of the first half as the Patriots built a 35-13 advantage over the first 24 minutes. He pilfered a Jack Pifer pass at midfield with 4:52 to play in the first half. Four downs later Trey Pajimula slipped a tackle at the line of scrimmage and went 22 yards for a touchdown with 2:01 remaining in the second period.

South countered with no time on the clock, Pifer firing a 23-yard scoring pass to Jamon Howard, who was the game's leading receiver with 170 yards on eight catches.

As impressive as South's passing game was, Century had the answer, piling up 287 yards with a yardage-eating, clock-munching ground game. The Patriots ran the ball 44 times, a dozen of those carries going to senior tailback Jacob Rader, who piled up 111 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

Pajimula, coming off an ankle sprain, returned to action to pick up 53 yards on six carries. All told, 10 different backs carried the ball for the Patriots.

Century's other touchdowns came from Darnell Smith on a one-yard run, Luke Little on a 30-yard pass from Jakob Olson and Lynch on a 19-yard pass.

Howard grabbed two TD passes for South, the second an 82-yard bomb from Pifer that resulted in the game's final points. Pifer also hit Victor Isaak with a scoring strike. In addition, Isaak scored on a one-yard run.

South ran the ball just 17 times for 22 yards.

"The bottom line is we knew we couldn't go toe-to-toe with Century tonight," South coach Troy Mattern said. "We made a couple of choices early that didn't go our way, but if I had to go back and do it again, I'd do the same thing. ... We had to create some momentum early. We did something a little out of the ordinary and they didn't work."

Mattern was referring to the first half when the Bruins tried for a first down on fourth-and-two on their own 46 in the first period and a fake punt that fell short in the second quarter. Century scored on both short-field opportunities to open a 28-7 lead.

Fargo South 7 6 8 6 - 27

Century 14 21 14 0 - 49

C—Rader 64 run (Kraenzel kick)

FS—Isaak 36 pass from Pifer (Breyer kick)

C—Rader 6 run (Kraenzel kick)

C—Rader 3 run (Kraenzel kick)

C—Little 30 pass from Olson (Kraenzel kick)

C—Pajimula 22 run (Kraenzel kick)

FS—Jamon Howard 23 pass from Pifer (kick failed)

C—Smith 1 run (Kraenzel kick)

C—Lynch 19 pass from Olson (Kraenzel kick)

FS—Isaak 1 run (Pifer run)

FS—Howard 82 pass from Pifer (pass failed)