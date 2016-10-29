Vikings paltry running game in danger of making record books

Those Lions, led by Camp Wilson's 207 rushing yards, went 1-10. Entering Monday's game at Chicago, the Vikings are 5-1 thanks to a dominant defense and a solid passing game led by Sam Bradford, although he faltered in last weekend's 21-10 loss at Philadelphia.

No NFL team has averaged less than 3 yards per carry since the 1994 New England Patriots finished at 2.8. Rounded to the next decimal, the Vikings are averaging 2.61, so a better performance Monday might take them past the 1953 New York Giants, who averaged 2.64.

"It's negative yards plays, that brings your average down,'' Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Saturday. "It is what is is. I can't change it. It's 2.6. That's what it is. So we'll just keep trying to do better.''

The Vikings have been without star back Adrian Peterson since he suffered a knee injury in Week 2 against Green Bay, and he is out until at least December. More adversity hit the running game when Minnesota on Saturday ruled out Jerick McKinnon, the team's leading rusher with 217 yards, for Monday's game with a sprained ankle suffered against the Eagles.

Matt Asiata, who has 158 yards while averaging 3.3 yards per carry, will start against the Bears. Sharing the load will be Ronnie Hillman, who was signed Sept. 21 and had four 100-yard games last season for Denver but lost 6 yards at Philadelphia in his only Vikings carry so far.

"That's what I'm here for, just to come in and help our team,'' Hillman said.

The running game needs a lot of help. The Vikings are not only at risk of averaging the fewest yards per carry in team history, topping (or is that bottoming?) 3.0 in 1978, their average of 74.3 yards per game on the ground is on pace to be their lowest ever. The 2005 team averaged 91.7.

"They say it's what's up front that counts,'' said former Vikings running back Chuck Foreman. "We can't possibly be an effective run team without an efficient offensive line.''

Foreman gained 749 yards with a 3.2 average during the run-challenged 1978 season. He said a key reason for the struggles was Minnesota having traded guard Ed White to San Diego before the season.

The Vikings have had plenty of problems this year on the line. Starting left tackle Matt Kalil was lost for the season after Week 2 with a hip injury, and starting right tackle Andre Smith was shelved for the year after Week 4 with an elbow injury. Guards Alex Boone and Brandon Fusco have had outings in which they were hurt and missed more than half a game.

"We've had a lot of changes up front,'' said offensive coordinator Norv Turner. "I'm not saying it as an excuse; that's the facts.''

In 2014, the Vikings played the final 15 games of the season without Peterson and also used Asiata and McKinnon as replacements. Minnesota averaged a respectable 4.4 yards per carry that season.

That team faced less adversity on the offensive line, although Fusco did miss the final 13 games with a shoulder injury and tackle Phil Loadholt the last five with a shoulder problem.

"We've just got to get back to fundamentals, just playing together,'' Fusco said. "It's always one guy here, one guy there that's messing up. We got to play as a group. It's not just the offensive linemen, the tight ends need to get involved and fullbacks. We're all accountable.''

Despite their futility, the Vikings aren't last in the NFL in yards per game on the ground. That dubious distinction goes to the Giants, who are averaging 70.3 but at least have a better average per carry of 3.3.

No NFL team has averaged less than 75 yards per game since Arizona managed just 73.6 in 2008. That was the same year the Lions went 0-16, but at least Detroit gained 83.3 yards a game on the ground with an average of 3.8 per attempt.

The Detroit team the Vikings really don't want to be mentioned alongside is the 1946 outfit. Fusco cringed when he heard it has been 70 years since a running game was struggling as much as Minnesota's.

"We don't want to be involved with that, so we got to make it better,'' he said.

